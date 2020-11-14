Ayo still hopeful for UAAP coaching return

MANILA, Philippines — If given a chance, former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo wants to coach in the UAAP again.

“If the right time comes, but right now, I’m taking it one step at a time and thinking of my appeal first,” said Ayo during an interview at Radio5’s Power and Play hosted by Noli Eala Saturday.

Ayo was referring to his appeal that he sent to the UAAP and endorsed by UST seeking to reconsider the indefinite ban slapped on him for an alleged Sorsogon bubble that violated government protocols.

The multi-titled coach was also unshakeable in his belief that he didn’t violate any protocols and the Sorsogon trip basically involved mostly farming activities.

“I was aware of the protocol of the national government. That’s why we made sure everything was done right,” said Ayo. “It was not a UST-sanctioned activity, they have no participation or anything.

“I’m confident I didn’t violate any protocols,” he added.

Ayo also stressed players went to Sorsogon voluntarily.

“First of all, we didn’t go there as a team. I have 28 to 30 players in UST and only 17 went voluntarily, the objective was farming,” he said. “During that time I was thinking how could I help the players.”

Ayo said he was heartbroken seeing the Tigers team he formed was dissolved after most players transferred to other schools.

“It was very unfortunate for us because we formed that team. We sacrificed a lot there are a lot who invested on the players,” he added.

The UST controversy was also tough for his family.

“It was very difficult especially to my family, especially my mother and wife. But I always tell them not to complain and instead feel blessed and grateful because we still have a house to live and food to eat despite what happened,” he said.

For now, Ayo was thankful for the blessing he received following his appointment as coach of the Chooks-to-Go team consisting of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.

“Things happen for a reason right. Because of what happened, it led me to this opportunity,” he said.