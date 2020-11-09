NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Aldin Ayo named head coach of Chooks-to-Go Philippine 3x3 team
Aldin Ayo with BAVI president and 3x3 patron Ronald Mascariñas
Chooks-to-Go
Aldin Ayo named head coach of Chooks-to-Go Philippine 3x3 team
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Controversial former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo is bringing his act to 3x3 basketball as he was recently tapped as head coach of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas team for FIBA tournaments.

Ayo will take over from Eric Altamirano, who resigned last November 1 after serving as mentor for two years, for a team that will now be called the Manila Chooks TM.

"I'm very grateful because, for me, this will bring another dimension to my coaching career," said Ayo in simple announcing event that was attended by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at the Manila City Hall Monday.

"Throughout my coaching career, it was the full-length of the court, but this time will be different. I can't wait to try out new schemes for half-court," he added.

Ayo will be coaching a team composed of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan, who won P1 million by topping the President’s Cup as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City in Calamba, Laguna.

Before getting the job, Ayo quit as UST coach and was slapped an indefinite ban by the UAAP for allegedly sending the Tigers in a bubble training in Sorsogon.

He has since appealed the case after getting clearance from Sorsogon that he and his team did not violate health protocols.

As a coach, Ayo has won titles with Letran in the NCAA and La Salle in the UAAP and steered UST to an improbable Final Four appearance last year.

And he hopes to bring his winning ways to Chooks.

“Coach Ayo is my personal choice,” said BAVI president and 3x3 patron Ronald Mascarinas. “He’s the most decorated coach in college right now and we are excited that he is now here with us.”

ALDIN AYO CHOOKS-TO-GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10-year-old chess boy wonder wants to represent Philippines on world stage
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Buto, whose had already won several age group tournaments including those in China and Malaysia, will need to replicate the...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena, NeoPhoenix suffer loss vs Shimane Susanoo
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ravena, who was benched for most of the third quarter, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James pokes fun at Biden win over Trump with own meme
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
After days of uncertainty and back-and-forth elections, incumbent US President Donald Trump has been "blocked" by Democratic...
Sports
fbfb
Saso wages sensational rally, finishes 2nd
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
It took a misfortune before Yuka Saso could rake in another fortune.
Sports
fbfb
Offsite voting mulled for Philippine Olympic body polls
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee members may be able choose to cast their vote via onsite, online or snail mail.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Bolts' Newsome points to newfound game maturity
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Meralco Bolts swingman Chris Newsome is playing some of the best basketball right now as he has helped his squad to a 6-4...
Sports
fbfb
Rookie Saso poised for JLPGA record romp
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Back in the groove, Yuka Saso is back on top of the Player of the Year derby and as runaway leader in the money race, the...
Sports
fbfb
Hotshots, Bolts boost drives
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The Hotshots, who tore through the opposition in their last four assignments, made NorthPort their latest prey with an 83-76...
Sports
fbfb
Guidelines out soon to restart varsity training
By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
A final draft on the guidelines to restart varsity sports training is expected today from the Commission on Higher Education...
Sports
fbfb
Black, Fil-Ams thumbs up on Biden win
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
In a bubble play thousands of miles away from the United States, Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with