Aldin Ayo named head coach of Chooks-to-Go Philippine 3x3 team

MANILA, Philippines – Controversial former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo is bringing his act to 3x3 basketball as he was recently tapped as head coach of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas team for FIBA tournaments.

Ayo will take over from Eric Altamirano, who resigned last November 1 after serving as mentor for two years, for a team that will now be called the Manila Chooks TM.

"I'm very grateful because, for me, this will bring another dimension to my coaching career," said Ayo in simple announcing event that was attended by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at the Manila City Hall Monday.

"Throughout my coaching career, it was the full-length of the court, but this time will be different. I can't wait to try out new schemes for half-court," he added.

Ayo will be coaching a team composed of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan, who won P1 million by topping the President’s Cup as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City in Calamba, Laguna.

Before getting the job, Ayo quit as UST coach and was slapped an indefinite ban by the UAAP for allegedly sending the Tigers in a bubble training in Sorsogon.

He has since appealed the case after getting clearance from Sorsogon that he and his team did not violate health protocols.

As a coach, Ayo has won titles with Letran in the NCAA and La Salle in the UAAP and steered UST to an improbable Final Four appearance last year.

And he hopes to bring his winning ways to Chooks.

“Coach Ayo is my personal choice,” said BAVI president and 3x3 patron Ronald Mascarinas. “He’s the most decorated coach in college right now and we are excited that he is now here with us.”