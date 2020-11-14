Can student-athletes play in professional leagues? GAB explains

MANILA, Philippines — The recent announcement of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) to turn pro after years of being an amateur tourney has brought to light a looming problem for student-athletes in the near future.

Can they play in pro leagues without putting their collegiate eligibility in jeopardy?

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) has since been quick to issue a solution: a special guest license.

The SGL will allow collegiate players to participate in professional leagues for additional experience and monetary profit, without giving up their eligibility as a student-athlete.

"They will avail of the special guest license, the players will have to inform them, they will have to apply, ask permission from the school, from the league and the league will endorse them to us," GAB chairman Baham Mitra explained during the PVL's official announcement of turning professional on Friday.

The NCAA was quick to respond to this, already accepting the GAB's proposed solution to the problem and gave its athletes permission to avail of the SGL.

No UAAP athletes in the pros?

But NCAA rival league, the UAAP, has not been as equally welcoming with a resolution implemented in Season 82 that limited student-athletes' participation either in the pros or even the amateurs.

If the resolution holds true, no UAAP student-athletes will be able to play in the PVL, or the Philippine SuperLiga for that matter.

Also affected will be the PBA D-League, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and even the Philippine Baseball League.

As far is the PVL is concerned, UAAP volleybelles who wish to play in their league, will need to make a choice with the resolution in effect.

"The players will have to decide whether they want to continue to play in the PVL or they want to continue playing in the school leagues," said PVL president Ricky Palou.

But all is not lost for student-athletes in the UAAP, with GAB remaining open to more discussion with the collegiate league.

"We are not closing our doors to the UAAP allowing their players to play in the PVL or in the pros," said Mitra.

If both parties are able to make proper negotiations, UAAP athletes may not need to wait long for a green light of their own.