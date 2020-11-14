NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Can student-athletes play in professional leagues? GAB explains
Can student-athletes from collegiate leagues UAAP and NCAA still play in professional leagues? The Games and Amusement Board gives their take
FILE/UAAP
Can student-athletes play in professional leagues? GAB explains
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The recent announcement of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) to turn pro after years of being an amateur tourney has brought to light a looming problem for student-athletes in the near future.

Can they play in pro leagues without putting their collegiate eligibility in jeopardy?

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) has since been quick to issue a solution: a special guest license.

The SGL will allow collegiate players to participate in professional leagues for additional experience and monetary profit, without giving up their eligibility as a student-athlete.

"They will avail of the special guest license, the players will have to inform them, they will have to apply, ask permission from the school, from the league and the league will endorse them to us," GAB chairman Baham Mitra explained during the PVL's official announcement of turning professional on Friday.

The NCAA was quick to respond to this, already accepting the GAB's proposed solution to the problem and gave its athletes permission to avail of the SGL.

No UAAP athletes in the pros?

But NCAA rival league, the UAAP, has not been as equally welcoming with a resolution implemented in Season 82 that limited student-athletes' participation either in the pros or even the amateurs.

If the resolution holds true, no UAAP student-athletes will be able to play in the PVL, or the Philippine SuperLiga for that matter.

Also affected will be the PBA D-League, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and even the Philippine Baseball League.

As far is the PVL is concerned, UAAP volleybelles who wish to play in their league, will need to make a choice with the resolution in effect.

"The players will have to decide whether they want to continue to play in the PVL or they want to continue playing in the school leagues," said PVL president Ricky Palou.

But all is not lost for student-athletes in the UAAP, with GAB remaining open to more discussion with the collegiate league.

"We are not closing our doors to the UAAP allowing their players to play in the PVL or in the pros," said Mitra.

If both parties are able to make proper negotiations, UAAP athletes may not need to wait long for a green light of their own.

BASKETBALL PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Norman Black gets late birthday gift as Bolts zap Beermen
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Not only did his squad keep their season alive with an emphatic 78-71 win over defending champions San Miguel to force a rubber...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women’s cager Fajardo officially signs with US NCAA's Fairleigh Dickinson
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Fajardo, 17, helped steer the Gilas women Under-18 squad into a historic Top 8 finish in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame, Paras banner cadet-led Gilas Pilipinas pool for Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. on Friday, collegiate stars are set to represent flag and country with...
Sports
fbfb
Former NBA player Amir Johnson, vets join Sotto, Green in Team Ignite
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The young squad of Kai Sotto and Jalen Green in Team Ignite has had a huge boost of experience with the addition of seasoned...
Sports
fbfb
Government is moving
By Bill Velasco | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Five months into the Duterte presidency in 2016, as the core group and 52,000-plus appointees were settling into their jobs running the government, then-Philippine Olympic Committee president Peping Cojuangco needed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Eustaquio dominates; Adiwang, Belingon fall in ONE: Inside the Matrix III
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In a pre-recorded event in Singapore shown on Friday, Eustaquio notched his second straight victory after an impressive performance...
Sports
fbfb
Great round after rain for Casey
14 hours ago
Paul Casey took full advantage of a three-hour storm delay, matching the lowest major round of his career with a seven-under...
Sports
fbfb
Bolts force rubber
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The Bolts raced to an early 13-point tear then leaned on the clutch three-point shooting of their coach’s son, Aaron...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas taps youngsters for qualifier
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Five Gilas Pilipinas pool full-time members lead an all-amateur cast gathering anytime soon to start preparation for the 2021...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am aims for PATAFA tryout
By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Marquette University middle and long-distance specialist Paolo Tiongson is setting his sights on competing for the Philippines,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with