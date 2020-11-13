PVL to still welcome college players despite pro status

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its original vision to give student athletes a venue to show their skills, the Premier Volleyball League will continue to stage a tournament that caters to college players even if it has turned professional recently.

And it will be under a new league with a brand new name.

“We will continue with our collegiate conference but it will not be under the PVL anymore,” said PVL president Ricky Palou moments before it was given the pro status by the Games and Amusements Board in an online presser Friday.

“We will probably use Sports Vision,” he added referring to the group he belonged to that runs the league.

As for the league title, Palou said it is still being discussed.

“We’re still thinking about the name. But definitely, the collegiate conference will go on,” he said.

Sports Vision, with an eye of growing the sport in the school level, is the same group that launched the Shakey’s V-League in 2004.

It has since grown in popularity even it eventually became the PVL.

Despite the massive growth, the league was never remiss in its vision and religiously staged one conference solely for college players — the collegiate conference.

And it is not stopping now.