PVL to turn pro

MANILA, Philippines — After 16 years as an amateur, semi-pro league, the Premier Volleyball League is finally turning professional.

“With the support and approval of team owners, the PVL decided to turn pro,” said PVL president Ricky Palou Thursday.

The league’s pro status will be made official when it holds an online press conference at 6 p.m. Friday with the Games and Amusements Board.

The PVL will thus become the country’s first pro volleyball league after starting out as Shakey’s V-League 2004 before ending up as its current name 13 years later after partnering with former television coveror ABS-CBN.

This means the league will soon be allowed to resume practice soon and eventually be allowed to hold its first conference early next year to give its teams a month or two to get back into shape and fighting form.

This means Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez, the face of Philippine volleyball, will be the first among many players under the league that will emerge the country’s first volley pros.

“When everything is clear with the IATF, we plan to start February or March 2021 with the Open Conference,” said league commissioner Tony Boy Liao.

Liao said the their teams that agree to turn pro are Creamline, Choco Mucho, Petro Gazz, BanKo Perlas, Motolite while Bali Pure, Chef’s Classics, Army and Air Force would be guest teams.

As to their college players, Liao said GAB chairman Abraham Mitra could give them special permit to play the same way they did with University of the Philippines Juan Gomez de Liano when he played for pro Chooks-to-Go 3x3 early this month.