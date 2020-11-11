Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang inching closer to ONE title shot

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship strawweight newcomer Lito Adiwang might well be nearing his shot at a world title.

Though having only been officially on the promotion's roster for a little over a year now, the fighter out of Baguio-based stable Team Lakay is already ranked fifth in the contenders for the top spot in the division.

An explosive fighter who has strung two quick victories in his professional fights with ONE Championship, Adiwang will attempt to continue his rise through the ranks on Friday, November 13 at ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

In a previously recorded event in Singapore set to be broadcasted come Friday, Adiwang will test his mettle against Hiroba Minowa of Japan.

Minowa, a former Shooto Champion, will be making his debut with the Singapore-based promotion.

"I feel like I only need a few more wins to be considered a title contender, especially sitting in the top five right now," said Adiwang.

"But of course, I'll let ONE Championship decide whether I'm ready or not. I just have to focus on getting better with each fight. That's my main goal," he added.

In Adiwang's opinion, another victory may very well have him as a frontrunner for a shot at the title -- which coincidentally, currently sits with his stablemate Joshua Pacio.

If Pacio is able to keep the belt even longer, Adiwang will likely try to move up a weight class to avoid facing his teammate.

"It's still too early to say because I'm focused on clearing out the division. I'll let the future decide," he said.