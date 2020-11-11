NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang inching closer to ONE title shot
Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang inching closer to ONE title shot
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship strawweight newcomer Lito Adiwang might well be nearing his shot at a world title.

Though having only been officially on the promotion's roster for a little over a year now, the fighter out of Baguio-based stable Team Lakay is already ranked fifth in the contenders for the top spot in the division.

An explosive fighter who has strung two quick victories in his professional fights with ONE Championship, Adiwang will attempt to continue his rise through the ranks on Friday, November 13 at ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

In a previously recorded event in Singapore set to be broadcasted come Friday, Adiwang will test his mettle against Hiroba Minowa of Japan.

Minowa, a former Shooto Champion, will be making his debut with the Singapore-based promotion.

"I feel like I only need a few more wins to be considered a title contender, especially sitting in the top five right now," said Adiwang.

"But of course, I'll let ONE Championship decide whether I'm ready or not. I just have to focus on getting better with each fight. That's my main goal," he added.

In Adiwang's opinion, another victory may very well have him as a frontrunner for a shot at the title -- which coincidentally, currently sits with his stablemate Joshua Pacio.

If Pacio is able to keep the belt even longer, Adiwang will likely try to move up a weight class to avoid facing his teammate.

"It's still too early to say because I'm focused on clearing out the division. I'll let the future decide," he said.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ginebra untouchable at no. 1
By Joaquin Henson | November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s a chance that two teams will end the PBA Philippine Cup bubble eliminations with identical 8-3 records, tying for first place.
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena makes debut for home fans in Japan B. League
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In his third game with the San-En NeoPhoenix, the three-time UAAP champion will have the chance to strut his stuff in front...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang inching closer to ONE title shot
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Though having only been officially on the promotion's roster for a little over a year now, the fighter out of Baguio-based...
Sports
fbfb
10-year-old chess boy wonder wants to represent Philippines on world stage
By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Buto, whose had already won several age group tournaments including those in China and Malaysia, will need to replicate the...
Sports
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccine ‘positive’ news for sports
November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Sportsman Philip Ella Juico welcomed the news that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has developed a vaccine that is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Tokyo Olympics organizers hail vaccine news as 'relief'
21 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics organizers said news of a coronavirus vaccine was a "relief" on Tuesday but insisted their bio-security planning...
Sports
fbfb
Tabuena, fellow pros ready for PGT restart
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena believes his fellow pros are ready more than thrilled over the Philippine Golf Tour restart notwithstanding...
Sports
fbfb
No plan to go pro for Superliga
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Superliga is not going to turn professional anytime soon.
Sports
fbfb
Saso moves to No. 57 in world women's golf rankings
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
Rookie Yuka Saso continued her steady rise in the world rankings, gaining 16 spots to move to No. 57 with 1.96 average points...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia's Lee, Meralco's Black gain weekly PBA player honors
22 hours ago
Paul Lee hasn’t lost his swagger even in the PBA bubble, while Meralco guard Aaron Black stood out with his stellar...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with