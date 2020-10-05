COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble' tourney given go signal
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is home to the country's top 3x3 players like Joshua Munzon (R) and Alvin Pasaol
Chooks-to-Go
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble' tourney given go signal
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – The “Calambubble” is on.

The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League has finally received the green light from government to hold its President’s Cup powered by TM slated October 16-31 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“We are grateful for the Inter-Agency Task Force composed of the Games and Amusements Board, Department of Health and the Philippine Sports Commission for giving us the clearance to hold our bubble,” said league owner Ronald Mascarinas.

“We would also like to thank Senator Bong Go for helping endorse our request to return to action. All of us are excited to get the ball rolling for our season,” he added.

The league’s request for a license was initially turned down because the IATF wanted its five legs to be held in one connected dates instead of scattering it in different schedules.

And now that it has adjusted, the new schedule will have the 12 teams see action in a pre-season event on October 19 and the regular four legs on October 21, 23, 25 and 27 and the grand finals on October 30.

League commissioner Eric Altamirano said all people in the bubble would undergo multiple COVID-19 testings and strict protocols.

"We will have full bio-secure bubble," said Altamirano.

Family Brand Sardines, Zamboanga City Chooks are the team to beat since it will parade Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.

Munzon and Pasaol are half of the Philippine team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament set next year in Graz, Austria with the other two being the PBA’s CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

Other teams seeing action are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement MSC, Bicol 3×3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports, and Petra Cement.

BASKETBALL CHOOKS TO GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's G League games to be featured in Philippines, says NBA Asia exec
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, along with Green and other top prospects out of high school, will banner the NBA G League's new professional pathway...
Sports
fbfb
Storm triumph over Aces, on brink of WNBA title
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Storm, led by Breanna Stewart, are one win away from their second title in three years.
Sports
fbfb
Butler relentless in pivotal Heat Game 3 victory vs Lakers
5 hours ago
The Miami Heat, fueled by a 40-point triple-double from Jimmy Butler, clawed their way back into the NBA Finals with a 115-104...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra ignores odds as Heat try to stay alive vs Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the much favored Los Angeles Lakers, Spoelstra isn't giving an inch to pressure.
Sports
fbfb
Lakers outmuscle undermanned Heat for 2-0 lead
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers took advantage of the Heat, who were missing key players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
TNT's Chris Javier starts new business
21 minutes ago
The 27-year-old Javier opened the “Top Boss Auto Garage” — an auto shop that specializes in repair and upgrade...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble' tourney given go signal
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League has finally received the green light from government to hold its President’s Cup...
Sports
fbfb
Teen star stands out in Wilfredo Neri Memorial chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Teenage sensation Alekhine Nouri outshone heavily favored Grandmaster Mark Paragua in topping the Wilfredo Neri Memorial tournament...
Sports
fbfb
Saso seeks to check skid, hits P30M mark in earnings
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso is encountering a performance dip since scoring back-to-back victories in the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last...
Sports
fbfb
Djokovic rips Galan; Altmaier keeps run
October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Novak Djokovic demolished Colombian lucky loser Daniel Galan to reach the Roland Garros last 16 for a record-equalling 11th successive year on Saturday as unheralded Daniel Altmaier struck another blow for the ...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with