Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble' tourney given go signal

MANILA, Philippines – The “Calambubble” is on.

The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League has finally received the green light from government to hold its President’s Cup powered by TM slated October 16-31 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“We are grateful for the Inter-Agency Task Force composed of the Games and Amusements Board, Department of Health and the Philippine Sports Commission for giving us the clearance to hold our bubble,” said league owner Ronald Mascarinas.

“We would also like to thank Senator Bong Go for helping endorse our request to return to action. All of us are excited to get the ball rolling for our season,” he added.

The league’s request for a license was initially turned down because the IATF wanted its five legs to be held in one connected dates instead of scattering it in different schedules.

And now that it has adjusted, the new schedule will have the 12 teams see action in a pre-season event on October 19 and the regular four legs on October 21, 23, 25 and 27 and the grand finals on October 30.

League commissioner Eric Altamirano said all people in the bubble would undergo multiple COVID-19 testings and strict protocols.

"We will have full bio-secure bubble," said Altamirano.

Family Brand Sardines, Zamboanga City Chooks are the team to beat since it will parade Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.

Munzon and Pasaol are half of the Philippine team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament set next year in Graz, Austria with the other two being the PBA’s CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

Other teams seeing action are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement MSC, Bicol 3×3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports, and Petra Cement.