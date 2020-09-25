Cignalâ€™s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal volleyball superstars Marck Espejo and Rachel Anne Daquis had a moment of their lives after attending the wild NBA Western Conference Finals Game Four between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets as virtual fans Friday.

And they both proved lucky charms as the Lakers eked out a 114-108 victory to erect a 3-1 lead and move a win closer to barging back into the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

“3-1 baby. Thank you Cignal TV and One Sports PH for giving me the opportunity to be part of the NBA virtual. Intense, solid. Looking forward for live experience next time,” said Espejo, also a national team player.

Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart from being national team players.

More than Espejo and Daquis though, Filipino fans have been in for a thrilling ride since July when Cignal TV along with One Sports PH and TV5 became the newest home of the NBA.

Earlier this month, Creamline star Alyssa Valdez also served as virtual fan in Game Two of the Lakers-Rockets Western Conference semifinals duel.

