ONE Championship chief: Team Lakay expected to make MMA return soon
Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang (L), Joshua Pacio (C) and Danny Kingad
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 29, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans can expect Baguio-based stable Team Lakay to once again enter the ONE Championship circle amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking to Philstar.com in a phone call last Wednesday, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said fighters from the famed stable will be fighting sooner, rather than later.

"I hope in the next two weeks I'll be able to announce some good news for Team Lakay fighters to compete outside the Philippines," Sityodtong told Philstar.com.

"We're working with governments around the world to stage events and we'll make some very big announcements in the coming weeks," he said.

Team Lakay has been in hiatus since ONE Championship's last event in Manila back in January.

The Baguio stable turned out favorable results with four out of its five fighters victorious that night.

Since ONE Championship's return amid the pandemic, Filipino fighters have had a split 2-2 slate across two ONE Championship events.

Zamboanga siblings Drex and Denice gave the Philippines twin wins on Friday, August 28 at ONE: A New Breed after a dominant showing.

While Fil-Am KC Santos faltered in her promotional debut in the same event.

Earlier this month, Fil-Kiwi Mark Abelardo suffered his second straight loss.

Another Filipino fighter likely to return to the ONE Circle soon is Brandon Vera.

Vera will attempt to defend his ONE Championship heavyweight world title against Olympic wrestler Arjan Bhullar.

