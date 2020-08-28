COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Zamboanga siblings win; Carlos falters in ONE: A New Breed
Zamboanga siblings Drex (L) and Denice both enjoyed emphatic wins in ONE: A New Breed on Friday
ONE Championship
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 10:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Zamboanga siblings Drex and Denice took easy wins in ONE: A New Breed held at the Impact Arena in Thailand on Friday.

Drex submitted Thailand's Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin via rear naked choke in the second round of his promotional debut for a winning start to his ONE career.

Denice, for her part, made easy work of Judo champion Watsapiny Kaewkhong, submitting her with an Americana, barely a minute and a half into the first round of their contest.

Denice was the heavy favorite in the bout, with Kaewkhong branded as a "tune-up" fight for the top atomweight contender.

The younger Zamboanga is expected to face ONE's women atomweight queen Angela Lee once Lee will be able to fly out for the contest.

But it wasn't all success for Filipino fighters in the Thailand card, with Fil-Am KC Carlos faltering against hometown hero Wondergirl Fairtex.

Fairtex defeated Carlos via TKO at the 1:06 mark of the second round after connecting on a series of elbows to the face that resulted in a nose injury.

