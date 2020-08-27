After training 'bubble' fiasco, UST's UAAP fate to be decided next week

MANILA, Philippines – And now, a verdict, once and for all, awaits University of Santo Tomas.

Looking to put this issue to rest, the IATF fact-finding body vowed to come up with a decision in its final meeting next week with UST expected to finally attend and present the result of its internal probe on the alleged bubble training in Sorsogon.

Whatever judgment it may be, to what extent and to whom, only by that time the probe committee can determine with the Commission on Higher Education that governs tertiary institutions like UST already on board.

“It depends on what really happened. We don’t know that yet so it’s difficult to determine what sanctions we could hand out and to who. The next step still depends on the result of UST’s internal investigation,” said CHED chairman Prospero De Vera in Thursday’s press briefing with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

CHED has come on board of the investigation first conducted by the Philippine Sports Commission, Department of Health and the Games and Amusement Board to look at the alleged violation under the tripartite's Joint Administrative Order for training resumption.

The said JAO only covers professional teams.

For CHED as the commission duly supervises colleges and universities, it is looking the possible violation on the ‘student’ perspective apart from the ‘athlete’ side.

“The first investigation is about the possible violation on sports activities but we must remember that these athletes are students as well. That student part is under the Commission,” he emphasized, adding that CHED has already mandated schools as early as March in restricting any students’ movement.

“It is clear in CHED advisories based on IATF for the schools to ensure the safety of the students (amid the pandemic). Now, what the commission wants to have a look at is who decided (on this training). That’s why we need to wait on UST report.”

All of these questions are expected to be answered for good on Sept. 1 with the UAAP led by executive director Rebo Saguisag and president Nonong Calanog already tasking UST to attend and present its case after respectfully declining the first two meetings.

National University, which is facing the same allegations due to the reported team training of its Lady Bulldogs volleyball squad, has also been asked to air its side in the discussion.

Since the issue erupted last week, major developments already took place in Espana highlighted by the resignation of the Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Jannel Abogado, OP.