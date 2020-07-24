PFL moves forward as Ceres, Global FC issues being addressed

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines Football League has taken one step forward in solving the rough patch it found itself in the past couple of weeks following the internal problems of Ceres-Negros and Global FC that threatened to undermine fourth season of the country’s first professional league.

In an interview with this writer, PFL Commissioner Mikhail “Coco” Torre lauded the steps being undertaken to address the issues hounding the clubs.

Several weeks ago, the state of Ceres-Negros Fc was put in question with internal management issues as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the club’s fortunes (as it did on many another club and business enterprise around the world.

The three-time PFL champion Ceres-Negros was purchased by MMC Sportz Asia, which will be led by CEO Eric Gottschalk and a group of private investors that will oversee club operations. It was reported that head coach Risto Vidokavic will be retained aside from 16 of the squad's 21 players.

Global FC was hit hard with comments made on social media by English player John Cofie about its failure to meet the demands of the contract even well ahead of the lockdown in the Philippines due to the pandemic. Similar concerns were also aired anonymously by players over the unpaid wages as well as a graphic designer contracted to come up with web posters featuring upcoming players.

“We commend the new management of United City in their willingness to take on the club and through a new identity,” Torre told Philstar.com. “Ceres-Negros did a phenomenal job in elevating Philippine Football with their dedication and professionalism and so we wish United FC all the best in continuing this legacy.”

As for Global FC, Torre said that the John Cofie issue and the unpaid wages are going to be addressed within the next 10 days. “Yes, John is a player of Global so the assumption is that he will be among those paid.”

As to whether Cofie will suit up for Global after his comments made on social media and to this writer, Torre said, “I do not know what his plans are after this.”