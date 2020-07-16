COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ABAP president Ricky Vargas (left) and Tokyo Olympian Eumir Marcial
Philippine amateur boxing body vows continued support for new pro Eumir Marcial
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ricky Vargas assured Eumir Felix Marcial of the association’s support even if he's already turned pro.

Tokyo Olympics qualifier Marcial announced he was signing with Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, and Vargas believes the middleweight prospect will further blossom under the wing of the fighting senator.

“Nag-usap na kami ni Eumir as well as exchanged text messages. I told him, I am very happy for him, wished him well and said now he can focus on his career. He is in good hands with Sen. Pacquiao,” Vargas told The STAR.

Vargas likewise guaranteed that the ABAP’s door is always open for Marcial, who has time and again stressed his prioritizing of the hunt for the Tokyo gold.

“I likewise reiterated ABAPs all out support on his quest for the Olympic medal, told him he is always welcome to our training camp and if he needs any help his ABAP family and coaches will be there for him always,” said Vargas.

Marcial said he has arranged for a special clause in his contract that will allow him to fight in the Olympiad.

“I also thanked him for his commitment to train hard and represent our country in the Olympics,” said Vargas.

