COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eva Madarang during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
National women's football team's Eva Madarang creating face masks for 'new normal'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2020 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lot of sports have been on hiatus following the onslaught of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

And athletes who are stuck at home with their seasons suspended are finding different ways to keep themselves occupied amid the prolonged break.

For Philippine women's national football team stiker Eva Madarang, producing stylish face masks that can be used in the world's "new normal" has become her go-to activity.

Based in California but playing for UK club Doncaster Belles, Madarang started sewing face masks as a hobby but soon became a business venture as more and more people grew interested in her work.

"The whole [football] season got cancelled and I was like, I'm at home doing nothing... So I was like, you know I know how to sew so I'm gonna start sewing masks," Madarang said during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did.

"Then I made like a couple and I was like this is actually pretty cool, people started asking me where do you get them," she added.

Madarang said that for the past month and a half, she had already sold over 250 masks during her time off from the pitch.

But apart from working towards providing stylish and affordable face masks, Madarang also immersed herself in social justice, joining the Black Lives Matter movement in California.

The PWNFT striker recalled her experience during a protest in Los Angeles.

"I live like, 30, 45 minutes from LA so one day, me and my brother were like let's just go to a protest and see what happens," Madarang said.

"The one I went to actually was an Asians and Pacific Islanders support Black Lives Matter... It was something like so cool to me... That's so powerful right now and for change in our country and for many other countries around the world," she added.

Madarang is one of the Fil-Foreign athletes that beefed up the Malditas in their 30th Southeast Asian Games stint in Manila last year.

Madarang scored a goal in a 5-0 rout of Malaysia in the preliminaries of the Southeast Asian Games women's football tourney.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quadruple tower shapes up for Gilas Pilipinas in 2023 World Cup
By Roy Luarca | 3 hours ago
The 7-foot-2 Sotto, 6-10 Edu and 6-10 Fajardo are virtual shoo-ins, while the 7-foot Tolentino is a prime prospect for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
Continuity lacking in Gilas program, says Tim Cone
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Cone explained that the absence of a long-term program and frequently changing coaches stymied development of a team and affected...
Sports
fbfb
Coach Tim Cone is here to stay
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite being American-born, Cone grew up in the Philippines and has long been a household name in the country's basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Magnus in charge
By Edgar De Castro | July 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Magnus Carlsen held off a resurgent Anish Giri, 3.5-2.5, to open up a one-set lead in the $150,000 Chessable Masters online best-of-three finals.
Sports
fbfb
PBA to play sooner than later?
By Joaquin Henson | 8 days ago
The PBA may restart its suspended 45th season sooner than expected if the IATF gives its go-signal once Metro Manila is placed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
Letran's Fran Yu used 'namamasada' meme as motivation
By Luisa Morales | 6 minutes ago
Yu started out playing for the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP, where he drew criticisms for the way he looked.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
NBA releases scrimmage schedule, testing requirement for Orlando restart
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
On hiatus since early March, the 22 teams set to arrive in Orlando will play three scrimmages against other teams before the...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Light at end of tunnel
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
PBA coaches are gearing up for the new normal when it comes to preparing their respective teams leading to the eventual resumption...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Volleyball knocking on IATF door
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Volleyball hopes to be the next sport to get the nod of the Inter-Agency Task Force in resuming its training following the...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Keon pins hopes on Yulo in Tokyo
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
For former Project: Gintong Alay chief Mike Keon, Tokyo-bound gymnast Caloy Yulo has the best chance to deliver the country...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with