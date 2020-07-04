COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Carlos Yulo during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Carlos Yulo seen as Philippines' brightest hope for elusive Olympic gold
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — For former Gintong Alay chief Mike Keon, Tokyo-bound gymnast Caloy Yulo has the best chance to deliver the country a historic first Olympic gold medal.

“I saw him (Yulo) perform, he was excellent,” said Keon in Saturday’s interview at Noli Eala’s Power and Play at Radio Singko 92.3 News FM. “I believe has a strong chance of winning our first Olympic gold.

The 65-year-old Keon, who is currently Mayor of Laoag City, also sees a strong potential in ending that gold medal-drought in the quadrennial summer games in boxing as well as other martial arts sports and weightlifting.

“Boxing, of course. We have Manny Pacquiao, we should be able to win gold in boxing. Martial arts in different divisions and weightlifting too,” said Keon.

Keon said he sees a lot of talent nowadays and making them produce bigger results would need putting them an environment where there is an opportunity to excel.

“I really believe we have the talents, we just have to get our acts together,” he said.

In his time, Keon has produced a lot of world-class athletes including former Asia’s “Sprint Queen” Lydia de Vega-Mercado and two-time Olympian Isidro del Prado.

The “Miracle of 91” when the country won 91 golds and a mint short of emerging as Southeast Asian Games overall champions was accredited to Keon, who set up the foundation for it.

GYMNASTICS OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coach Tim Cone is here to stay
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Despite being American-born, Cone grew up in the Philippines and has long been a household name in the country's basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Mighty Sports reels as Jones Cup called off
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Mighty Sports Philippines was set to defend its crown in this year's edition of the Cup while also gunning for their seventh...
Sports
fbfb
NBA's Heat close practice facility as second player contracts coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Before the Heat, other teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers also shut down their facilities after positive...
Sports
fbfb
Azkals Manager Palami on his bucket list and the legacy of 2010
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
There have been massive highs and some lows in this past decade, but the future is glittering. And the once seemingly impossible...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino makes history as first US NCAA Division 1 basketball coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Another Filipino has blazed a trail overseas as Mike Magpayo rose to the ranks as the newest head coach of University of California...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Philippine volleyball makes case for IATF resumption nod
By John Bryan Ulanday | 52 minutes ago
Equally eager to return like the said sports, volleyball also bats for return sooner than later according to the Larong Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pacers' Oladipo opts out of NBA restart for 'health reasons'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
However, Oladipo will still travel to Orlando with the Pacers to support his team in the sidelines.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Training soon to resume for Philippine Olympic hopefuls
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge and commissioner Ramon Fernandez on Saturday said the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Pro sports training is back
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
OLMIN LEYBA
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Medina a heartbeat away from Tokyo joust
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Josephine Medina, 2016 Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist, is one step closer to joining swimmer Ernie Gawilan in Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with