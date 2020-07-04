Training soon to resume for Philippine Olympic hopefuls

MANILA, Philippines — Soon, Tokyo-bound boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno and other Olympic hopefuls can start their training now that the government has started relaxing quarantine protocols.

Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge and commissioner Ramon Fernandez on Saturday said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) had already given national athletes who already made the Olympic cut and with chances to qualify the green light to resume training in areas like the General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

The four-time MVP and 19-time PBA champion said they are now going to meet with Marcial and company online to brief them on the protocols to be followed.

“Yes, I believe so, as long as protocols are met. These are for Olympic qualifiers and those who are going to qualify,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez, who is still under quarantine and awaiting COVID-19 swab test results at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, had earlier said the PSC they might allow Marcial and a chosen others to start training at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila.

Marcial and Magno were two of the first four Filipinos who have qualified to the quadrennial games. The other two — gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena — are currently training in Japan and Italy, respectively.

Fernandez said Asian Games skateboarding gold medalist Margie Didal can also go outside Cebu City where she lives but still under stricter Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) and train in other neighboring towns or cities under GCQ.

Didal, who recently copped the gold in the Asian Championship 2020 Online Skate Lockdown Video Competition, is a heartbeat away from also barging to Tokyo.



“IATF told us she (Didal) can now train in areas under GCQ,” said Fernandez.