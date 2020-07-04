COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Olympic hopefuls like boxer Eumir Marcial and skateboarder Margielyn Didal may resume light training in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ)
FILE
Training soon to resume for Philippine Olympic hopefuls
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Soon, Tokyo-bound boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno and other Olympic hopefuls can start their training now that the government has started relaxing quarantine protocols.

Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge and commissioner Ramon Fernandez on Saturday said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) had already given national athletes who already made the Olympic cut and with chances to qualify the green light to resume training in areas like the General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

The four-time MVP and 19-time PBA champion said they are now going to meet with Marcial and company online to brief them on the protocols to be followed.

“Yes, I believe so, as long as protocols are met. These are for Olympic qualifiers and those who are going to qualify,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez, who is still under quarantine and awaiting COVID-19 swab test results at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, had earlier said the PSC they might allow Marcial and a chosen others to start training at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila.

Marcial and Magno were two of the first four Filipinos who have qualified to the quadrennial games. The other two — gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena — are currently training in Japan and Italy, respectively.

Fernandez said Asian Games skateboarding gold medalist Margie Didal can also go outside Cebu City where she lives but still under stricter Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) and train in other neighboring towns or cities under GCQ.

Didal, who recently copped the gold in the Asian Championship 2020 Online Skate Lockdown Video Competition, is a heartbeat away from also barging to Tokyo.
 
“IATF told us she (Didal) can now train in areas under GCQ,” said Fernandez.

BOXING OLYMPICS SKATEBOARDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coach Tim Cone is here to stay
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Despite being American-born, Cone grew up in the Philippines and has long been a household name in the country's basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Mighty Sports reels as Jones Cup called off
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Mighty Sports Philippines was set to defend its crown in this year's edition of the Cup while also gunning for their seventh...
Sports
fbfb
NBA's Heat close practice facility as second player contracts coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Before the Heat, other teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers also shut down their facilities after positive...
Sports
fbfb
Azkals Manager Palami on his bucket list and the legacy of 2010
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
There have been massive highs and some lows in this past decade, but the future is glittering. And the once seemingly impossible...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino makes history as first US NCAA Division 1 basketball coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Another Filipino has blazed a trail overseas as Mike Magpayo rose to the ranks as the newest head coach of University of California...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
Philippine volleyball makes case for IATF resumption nod
By John Bryan Ulanday | 51 minutes ago
Equally eager to return like the said sports, volleyball also bats for return sooner than later according to the Larong Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pacers' Oladipo opts out of NBA restart for 'health reasons'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
However, Oladipo will still travel to Orlando with the Pacers to support his team in the sidelines.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Carlos Yulo seen as Philippines' brightest hope for elusive Olympic gold
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The 65-year-old Keon, who is currently Mayor of Laoag City, also sees a strong potential in ending that gold medal-drought...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Pro sports training is back
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
OLMIN LEYBA
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Medina a heartbeat away from Tokyo joust
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Josephine Medina, 2016 Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist, is one step closer to joining swimmer Ernie Gawilan in Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with