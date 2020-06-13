DLSU's Cobb encourages fellow athletes to maximize voice in times of crisis

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU veteran setter Michelle Cobb gave her two cents on her fellow athletes speaking out on political issues amid different crisis.

Acknowledging their significant presence and following, the two-time UAAP champion urged sports personalities to use their platform.

"As athletes, we have a particular influence and we all know that... We all think na we have to maximize our voice in times like this, mga crisis and issues," Cobb said during the "TBH" media conference on Friday.

The DLSU athlete, however, noted an important factor before sports people like her share their opinion: being informed.

"At the same time I think we can all agree na its important to be knowledgeable and be fully aware," she said.

She also reminded her fellow athletes not to be close minded and listen to new information that may be presented to them.

"You have to be open in learning more about what's happening before you become vocal or you take a stand," she said.

Many athletes, both in the collegiate and pro levels, have already expressed their opinions on different issues in the country.

These issues include the controversial anti-terrorism bill and the absence of mass testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) here in the Philippines.