Athletes continue to speak up vs anti-terrorism bill

MANILA, Philippines — As the backlash continues around the controversial anti-terrorism bill, more athletes are using their platforms to express their dissent.

Among those who strongly opposed the bill were present and past UP Fighting Maroons Kobe Paras and Diego Dario.

Taking a stand is a choice. Not taking a stand is also a choice. Educating yourself about the issues of our country is a choice. Not educating yourself about them is not an excuse but also a choice. That’s ignorance. Make a choice. Stand up for the people. #JunkTerrorBillNow ??????? — Diego Dario (@Diego5Dario) June 5, 2020

Gilas women stalwart Jack Danielle Animam and UST star CJ Cansino also spoke out about issues in ABS-CBN Sports and Action's Amplified.

"Hindi ako nag-aalinlangang gamitin kung anong platform mayroon ako para i-voice out 'yung mga hinanakit ko bilang mamamayan. Importante na mag salita tayo lalo na kung wala na sa tama 'yung mga nangyayari sa bansa natin. We need to be heard!," said Animam.

"Kung Pilipino ka, anuman ang larangan mo sa buhay, mahirap o mayaman, dapat nakikialam ka sa politika kasi buhay ng bawat Pilipino ang nakasalalay sa bawat desisyon nila," Cansino quipped.

Seven-time PBA champion Larry Fonacier also spoke out on the issue and how athletes should use their platforms.

"Athletes hold a position of influence and I believe we should use it to help progress and halt injustice and oppression," Fonacier said.

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez also tweeted this on her Twitter account.

Hindi makatao.



Bakit parang sariling mamamayan pa ang kalaban? — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, some local wrestling leagues also took a stand against the anti-terrorism bill as a whole.

"Gising, Pilipinas! It's time to kick out," said the Philippine Wrestling Revolution.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with those who oppose the implementation of a bill that may silence all dissent, including the stories we tell and the opinions we express. We urge everyone to speak up and defend our freedom," said the Manila Wrestling Federation.