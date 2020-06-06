Athletes continue to speak up vs anti-terrorism bill

MANILA, Philippines — As the backlash continues around the controversial anti-terrorism bill, more athletes are using their platforms to express their dissent.
Among those who strongly opposed the bill were present and past UP Fighting Maroons Kobe Paras and Diego Dario.
#JunkTerrorBill #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/MYypShfqDP— Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras ????? (@_kokoparas) June 1, 2020
Taking a stand is a choice. Not taking a stand is also a choice. Educating yourself about the issues of our country is a choice. Not educating yourself about them is not an excuse but also a choice. That’s ignorance. Make a choice. Stand up for the people. #JunkTerrorBillNow ???????— Diego Dario (@Diego5Dario) June 5, 2020
Gilas women stalwart Jack Danielle Animam and UST star CJ Cansino also spoke out about issues in ABS-CBN Sports and Action's Amplified.
JACK ANIMAM, AMPLIFIED: . "Never did I imagine that in times like these, when everyone is vulnerable, there are still people who will take advantage. Ang masakit pa, sila 'yung mga taong inatasan natin na dapag ipaglaban tayo." . "Hindi ako nag-aalinlangang gamitin kung anong platform mayroon ako para i-voice out 'yung mga hinanakit ko bilang mamamayan. Importante na mag salita tayo lalo na kung wala na sa tama 'yung mga nangyayari sa bansa natin. We need to be heard!" . "As athletes, we can post regarding the issues happening in our country. Marami silang followers, maraming makakabasa sa kanila at kakalat 'yun. As more people see it, more people will join the movement. Kailangan nating mag-ingay para mabulabog ang mga dapat mabulabog at kumilos sila." . "Alam mo, may isang taong nagsabi sa akin na 'wag na daw ako makialam. Lalo na doon sa mga pino-post ko sa social media kasi daw nasa National Team daw ako. Hayaan ko na lang daw 'yung iba. Eh ayun na nga, nasa National Team ako. Lumalaban ako para magbigay ng honor sa Pilipinas! Hindi para sa mga nasa posisyon!" . — 2x SEA Games gold medalist, 5x college basketball champion
CJ CANSINO, AMPLIFIED: . “Sa totoo lang, nakakatakot na ngayon. Para sa sarili ko, sa pamilya ko, at sa lahat ng mga Pilipino. Ang hirap kasi hindi na natin alam saan tayo hihingi ng tulong kasi 'yung mga nasa taas mismo hindi mo na mapagkatiwalaan. Sobrang gulo na, hindi lang sa bansa natin pero sa buong mundo.” . “Bago ko ginamit ‘yung platform ko, inuna ko muna alamin kung ano ba ‘yung dapat kong ipaglaban o kung tama ba ito. Mas mabuti nang lumaban nang may alam.” . “Karamihan sa mga athletes, maraming fans. Pwede naming gamitin 'yun para i-educate 'yung mga taong tumitingala sa amin. Kung Pilipino ka, anuman ang larangan mo sa buhay, mahirap o mayaman, dapat nakikialam ka sa politika kasi buhay ng bawat Pilipino ang nakasalalay sa bawat desisyon nila.” . — College basketball team captain, student-athlete
"Hindi ako nag-aalinlangang gamitin kung anong platform mayroon ako para i-voice out 'yung mga hinanakit ko bilang mamamayan. Importante na mag salita tayo lalo na kung wala na sa tama 'yung mga nangyayari sa bansa natin. We need to be heard!," said Animam.
"Kung Pilipino ka, anuman ang larangan mo sa buhay, mahirap o mayaman, dapat nakikialam ka sa politika kasi buhay ng bawat Pilipino ang nakasalalay sa bawat desisyon nila," Cansino quipped.
Seven-time PBA champion Larry Fonacier also spoke out on the issue and how athletes should use their platforms.
LARRY FONACIER, AMPLIFIED: . "Is there still a distinction between what's political and what isn't? If there's anything we've learned, in the last few months especially, it's that every political decision affects us. The government exists because of the people who elect it so citizens should have a say. I try to live by what the Bible says specifically in Proverbs — to discern, to hold leaders accountable, to have compassion and speak out for those who can't." . "Athletes hold a position of influence and I believe we should use it to help progress and halt injustice and oppression." . "A part of me believes in minding my own business. I like living a quiet and private life. I don't really believe that I need to share everything I think, say or do. I am also not that active on social media. However, there are times when I feel that it is critical to share facts and truths. There is so much disinformation and fake news being shared that it becomes our responsibility to counter them in the most peaceful and respectful way we can. At the same time, speaking out doesn't always mean criticism either. Shining light on the good things that some of our officials are doing is also worthwhile." . — 7x professional basketball champion, former national team player
"Athletes hold a position of influence and I believe we should use it to help progress and halt injustice and oppression," Fonacier said.
Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez also tweeted this on her Twitter account.
Hindi makatao.— Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) June 5, 2020
Bakit parang sariling mamamayan pa ang kalaban?
Meanwhile, some local wrestling leagues also took a stand against the anti-terrorism bill as a whole.
"Gising, Pilipinas! It's time to kick out," said the Philippine Wrestling Revolution.
"Today, we stand in solidarity with those who oppose the implementation of a bill that may silence all dissent, including the stories we tell and the opinions we express. We urge everyone to speak up and defend our freedom," said the Manila Wrestling Federation.
- Latest
- Trending