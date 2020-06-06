COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Cj Cansino (L), Alyssa Valdez and Jack Danielle Animam (R) were among Filipino athletes who expressed their stance on social issues
UAAP/Sports Vision/FIBA
Athletes continue to speak up vs anti-terrorism bill
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2020 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — As the backlash continues around the controversial anti-terrorism bill, more athletes are using their platforms to express their dissent.

Among those who strongly opposed the bill were present and past UP Fighting Maroons Kobe Paras and Diego Dario.

Gilas women stalwart Jack Danielle Animam and UST star CJ Cansino also spoke out about issues in ABS-CBN Sports and Action's Amplified.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

JACK ANIMAM, AMPLIFIED: . "Never did I imagine that in times like these, when everyone is vulnerable, there are still people who will take advantage. Ang masakit pa, sila 'yung mga taong inatasan natin na dapag ipaglaban tayo." . "Hindi ako nag-aalinlangang gamitin kung anong platform mayroon ako para i-voice out 'yung mga hinanakit ko bilang mamamayan. Importante na mag salita tayo lalo na kung wala na sa tama 'yung mga nangyayari sa bansa natin. We need to be heard!" . "As athletes, we can post regarding the issues happening in our country. Marami silang followers, maraming makakabasa sa kanila at kakalat 'yun. As more people see it, more people will join the movement. Kailangan nating mag-ingay para mabulabog ang mga dapat mabulabog at kumilos sila." . "Alam mo, may isang taong nagsabi sa akin na 'wag na daw ako makialam. Lalo na doon sa mga pino-post ko sa social media kasi daw nasa National Team daw ako. Hayaan ko na lang daw 'yung iba. Eh ayun na nga, nasa National Team ako. Lumalaban ako para magbigay ng honor sa Pilipinas! Hindi para sa mga nasa posisyon!" . — 2x SEA Games gold medalist, 5x college basketball champion

A post shared by ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CJ CANSINO, AMPLIFIED: . “Sa totoo lang, nakakatakot na ngayon. Para sa sarili ko, sa pamilya ko, at sa lahat ng mga Pilipino. Ang hirap kasi hindi na natin alam saan tayo hihingi ng tulong kasi 'yung mga nasa taas mismo hindi mo na mapagkatiwalaan. Sobrang gulo na, hindi lang sa bansa natin pero sa buong mundo.” . “Bago ko ginamit ‘yung platform ko, inuna ko muna alamin kung ano ba ‘yung dapat kong ipaglaban o kung tama ba ito. Mas mabuti nang lumaban nang may alam.” . “Karamihan sa mga athletes, maraming fans. Pwede naming gamitin 'yun para i-educate 'yung mga taong tumitingala sa amin. Kung Pilipino ka, anuman ang larangan mo sa buhay, mahirap o mayaman, dapat nakikialam ka sa politika kasi buhay ng bawat Pilipino ang nakasalalay sa bawat desisyon nila.” . — College basketball team captain, student-athlete

A post shared by ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) on

"Hindi ako nag-aalinlangang gamitin kung anong platform mayroon ako para i-voice out 'yung mga hinanakit ko bilang mamamayan. Importante na mag salita tayo lalo na kung wala na sa tama 'yung mga nangyayari sa bansa natin. We need to be heard!," said Animam.

"Kung Pilipino ka, anuman ang larangan mo sa buhay, mahirap o mayaman, dapat nakikialam ka sa politika kasi buhay ng bawat Pilipino ang nakasalalay sa bawat desisyon nila," Cansino quipped.

Seven-time PBA champion Larry Fonacier also spoke out on the issue and how athletes should use their platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LARRY FONACIER, AMPLIFIED: . "Is there still a distinction between what's political and what isn't? If there's anything we've learned, in the last few months especially, it's that every political decision affects us. The government exists because of the people who elect it so citizens should have a say. I try to live by what the Bible says specifically in Proverbs — to discern, to hold leaders accountable, to have compassion and speak out for those who can't." . "Athletes hold a position of influence and I believe we should use it to help progress and halt injustice and oppression." . "A part of me believes in minding my own business. I like living a quiet and private life. I don't really believe that I need to share everything I think, say or do. I am also not that active on social media. However, there are times when I feel that it is critical to share facts and truths. There is so much disinformation and fake news being shared that it becomes our responsibility to counter them in the most peaceful and respectful way we can. At the same time, speaking out doesn't always mean criticism either. Shining light on the good things that some of our officials are doing is also worthwhile." . — 7x professional basketball champion, former national team player

A post shared by ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) on

"Athletes hold a position of influence and I believe we should use it to help progress and halt injustice and oppression," Fonacier said.

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez also tweeted this on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, some local wrestling leagues also took a stand against the anti-terrorism bill as a whole.

"Gising, Pilipinas! It's time to kick out," said the Philippine Wrestling Revolution.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with those who oppose the implementation of a bill that may silence all dissent, including the stories we tell and the opinions we express. We urge everyone to speak up and defend our freedom," said the Manila Wrestling Federation.

BASKETBALL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Ginebra star Joey Loyzaga on his PBA career and the great Caloy Loyzaga
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former PBA star Joey Loyzaga has lived in Australia for almost two decades now. In that time, he hasn’t watched a lot...
Sports
fbfb
UP's Kobe Paras to help raise bail for 'Cebu 7'
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Paras, who plays for the UP Fighting Maroons, took to Twitter to air out his sentiments on the issue and pledged help for...
Sports
fbfb
More UP Maroons extend help to bail 'Cebu 8'
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Spearheaded by Kobe Paras, teammates Ricci Rivero and Javi Gomez de Liano have also said they will take part in raising bail...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League season cancelled; Sotto, Green set to join next year
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The decision comes the same day NBA teams approved the return plan to resume the current NBA season.
Sports
fbfb
Athletes continue to speak up vs anti-terrorism bill
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As the backlash continues around the controversial anti-terrorism bill, more athletes are using their platforms to express...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
Michael Jordan donates $100M for fight vs racial inequality
By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Combining his and the Jordan brand's efforts, the five-time NBA MVP is set to donate $100 million over 10 years to causes...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ben Mbala recalls days with Green Archers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Leading the DLSU Green Archers to a title in Season 79, and winning back-to-back MVPs, Mbala has been one of the most explosive...
Sports
fbfb
The Struggle
By Bill Velasco | June 6, 2020 - 12:00am
“Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others.” – Winston Churchill
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Letran Knights gearing up for NCAA basketball title defense amid pandemic
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
“We’re 'Zoom-ing' weekly including coaches because most of my players are still in the province,” said Letran...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Reports: Tokyo to skip one-year Olympic countdown over virus
1 day ago
Tokyo is likely to scrap events marking a year to go until the postponed 2020 Olympic Games, fearing a celebration would be...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with