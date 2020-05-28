YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
UAAP veterans Ponggay Gaston (L) and Michelle Cobb talked about the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry in an online stream
FILE/Instagram/Michelle Cobb
'It's real inside the court': Gaston, Cobb talk Ateneo-La Salle rivalry
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo's Ponggay Gaston and De La Salle's Michelle Cobb caught up on social media amid season stoppage due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

Speaking on an Instagram live hosted by Gaston, the two veterans discussed the storied Ateneo-La Salle rivalry — especially in UAAP women's volleyball where they often battle for the championship.

"I think its real inside the court, definitely," Gaston said of the existence of the rivalry and extra worth of the games against each other.

The Ateneo skipper said that the motivation to battle against rivals La Salle comes not only from a "history" or "hype" between schools, but also from wanting to redeem themselves after a loss.

"It's Ateneo-La Salle... there's a hype, there's a history [to it]," she said.

The Ateneo-La Salle match was the final game played in the UAAP Season 82 women's volleyball tournament, with the season being cancelled shorty after due to the health crisis.

La Salle came out on top in the meeting, sweeping the defending champions in straight sets.

But for both Gaston and Cobb, the bad blood and rivalry ends when the final whistle in a game is sounded.

"Outside the court, nawawala na yun... There's still so much respect," Gaston said.

"Yung mga personal rivalry na yan [off the court], feel ko social construct yan," quipped Cobb.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rivalry, is it real?

A post shared by Pauline Gaston (@pingpongponggay) on

The pair's Instagram live discussion comes as part of a series of interactions between different women's volleyball players during the season stoppage.

Among those who also held live chats were Rosie Rosier and Eya Laure.

