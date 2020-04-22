Report: Kai Sotto in talks with NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA G League has reportedly reached out to 7'2" Kai Sotto regarding the NBA G League Select Program.
According to Adam Zagoria of Forbes, a source said that the developmental league is already in talks with the former Batang Gilas player.
Sotto is one of the prospects looked at by the NBA G League to join ESPN top recruit out of high school Jalen Green in a year-long developmental program.
Green, who has Filipino heritage on his mother side, decided to forgo college despite getting offers from US NCAA schools to go with the G League path.
Sotto is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia, where he played last season with The Skill Factory.
The Filipino basketball star also saw action during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp.
A spot in the G League select program will be a big boost to Sotto's dream to be the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.
