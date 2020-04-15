UAAP
Team Lakay helps fight COVID-19 in Baguio
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 9:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Famed Baguio mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay lent a helping hand to the needy in Baguio and Benguet amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In partnership with Congressman Eric Go Yap of ACT-CIS Partylist and the Charen family, the athletes distributed relief goods to different communities.

Among those who helped in the distribution was Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao and former ONE Championship Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang.

Apart from distributing the relief goods, Team Lakay is encouraging people at home to stay active amid the quarantine.

The Baguio stable does daily live videos of martial arts lessons on their social media platforms.

Team Lakay is only the latest in a long list of Filipino athletes who have stepped up to help during the time of the health crisis.

Different personalities from sports across the country have each contributed in their own way with donation drives, jersey auctions and the like.

