Bolts family salutes Ranidel de Ocampo

MANILA, Philippines — PBA legend Ranidel de Ocampo sat out more games than he played during an injury-plagued seven-conference stint with Meralco since the 2016-17 Governors Cup but when the 15-year veteran announced his retirement last Monday, there was an outpouring of appreciation from the Bolts family.

De Ocampo battled calf, Achilles and back issues in playing only 41 total games of a possible 101 in a brief Meralco career. His contract expired last season and wasn’t renewed. In paying tribute to RDO, Meralco PBA governor Al Panlilio said De Ocampo’s “leadership, work ethic and professionalism are attributes that I will remember him for, and his humor and wittiness, too … our deepest gratitude to RDO and wishing him only the best for his future post-retirement.”

Meralco coach Norman Black said at the start of the year, RDO broached the possibility of retiring. “I didn’t know he would announce it (last Monday),” he said. “I do know that he was contemplating leaving the game because of injuries and health concerns. I can say that he had a very successful career and probably established himself as one of the best power forwards to ever play in the PBA.”

Black said RDO’s ability to connect from beyond the arc was a special gift. “His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting fits today’s style of basketball and is one of the main reasons he was a mainstay and vital part of recent national teams,” he said. “I’m happy to have won four championships with him at TNT and to have been his coach and teammate.”

De Ocampo was on six TNT title squads but never won a championship with Meralco as the Bolts continue to pursue their first crown since joining the league in 2010-11. RDO came close to winning a title with Meralco in the 2016-17 Governors Cup where the Bolts took Ginebra to the distance in losing in the finals. He suffered a calf injury in the first quarter of Game 3 and was sidelined the next four outings, including Game 7 that drew 54,086 fans at the Philippine Arena.

Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said RDO was a true professional on and off the court. “We knew he was at the tail-end of his career,” said Trillo. “Until last season, he still had the desire and work ethic but injuries really got in the way. More than anything, I think his health was the biggest consideration. He’ll surely be missed. Undoubtedly, he was one of our leaders in his last years with the Bolts. He played with a high basketball IQ and really changed the big-man prototype in the PBA with his three-point range and shooting prowess. He was a kuya and mentor to our guys in the team.”

Meralco point guard Baser Amer said RDO deserves to be a Hall of Famer. “Si Kuya RDO, makikita mo hindi madaling matinag, very professional na player,” said Amer. “Sobrang bait at tunay na leader sa team namin. Hindi siya marunong magalit and pagsasabihan ka lang niya in a good way. Very calm and very cool siya, regardless of the situation because of his experience, especially sa PBA and international competitions.