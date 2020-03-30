UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics reacts during the game against the LA Clippers on February 13, 2020 at TD Garden in Boston, MA.
Ned Dishman/NBAE/Getty Images/AFP
Celtics' Marcus Smart recovers from coronavirus
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Marcus Smart of the NBA's Boston Celtics has been cleared of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

This was confirmed by the Celtics guard himself in a post on his Twitter account. 

Smart confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago in a video he tweeted. 

READ: Boston Celtics's Smart, two Lakers test positive for coronavirus

"I can't stress enough, practice your social distancing, and really keep yourself away from a large group of people," he said in his video message then.

"Wash your hands, and help protect yourself, and help protect others by protecting yourself."

As of this writing, fellow NBA players Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Christian Wood — who were also confirmed to be carriers of the virus — have likewise been cleared from the virus.

This leaves Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets, along with unidentified members of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets organizations still infected.

Regarded by the Boston faithful as the team's vocal leader, Smart was averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game before the league suspended its season indefinitely, per Basketball Reference. 

Though not seen to be a spitfire scorer, the two guard is known for his quick hands and stifling defense.

'Take COVID-19 seriously'

"COVID-19 must be taken [with] the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, and we must get more testing ASAP," Smart also tweeted after finding out he tested positive. 

On Sunday evening, the Health Department recorded the Philippines' biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as the nationwide total swelled to a high of 1,418 patients after 343 more were confirmed that day. 

Worldwide, 722,196 have been infected with the new virus according to data from Worldometers as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Manila time. 33,976 have died while 151,766 have recovered, bringing the number of active cases globally to 536,454.

The United Nations has warned the international community that the "whole of humanity" is put at risk by the novel coronavirus, saying millions could die if collective action is not taken. — with report from Agence France-Presse

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

BOSTON CELTICS MARCUS SMART NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Ex-Knicks star Marbury makes huge China mask deal
2 hours ago
Former NBA star Stephon Marbury, now coaching in China, says he has a deal with a Chinese manufacturer to provide 10 million...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament called off
By Edgar De Castro | March 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The Candidates Tournament in Yekaterinburg (Russia), the only major world sports event held as scheduled, eluding the coronavirus, has been put off halfway after the Russian government suspended all air transportation...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant's towel fetches $33,000 at auction, says report
1 hour ago
The towel that Kobe Bryant wore over his shoulders during his farewell speech after his final National Basketball Association...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics' Marcus Smart recovers from coronavirus
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Marcus Smart of the NBA's Boston Celtics has been cleared of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the Massachusetts...
Sports
fbfb
Rizal Memorial, PhilSports to become COVID-19 facilities
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
From sports arenas, the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City are now being converted...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Cone picks 5 who could’ve played in NBA
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone was in a meeting with Johnny Abarrientos when Charlotte Hornets scout Joe Betancourt came...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Delivering in the crunch
By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
A quarter of a century ago, Vergel Meneses was at his best lethal on his variety of moves in a season when he crowned himself...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Antonio tops ’em all in online chess 960
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
GM Joey Antonio put up a strong finish, scoring 1.5 points in the last two rounds to bag the first Cesar Orbe Memorial Chess...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Athletes join drive to help frontliners
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
More players threw their hats in an all-out drive of Filipino athletes to help the frontliners combat the spread of the COVID-19...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
PSC offers venues as temporary medical facilities
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports in Pasig City will soon be turned into temporary medical facilities...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with