UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
In this file photo taken on March 15, 2020, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/AFP
Piston's Christian Wood fully recovers from coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — NBA player Christian Wood, the third league player to test positive for COVID-19, reportedly has fully recovered from the virus.

According to WXYZ Detroit, Wood's agent said that the player is "fully recovered" and "feeling great".

Wood is the first NBA player to reportedly fully recover from coronavirus.

The Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, claimed to have lost his sense of smell temporarily, which is said to be one of the symptoms of the virus.

Other NBA players who also tested positive include Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and three others from his team.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart likewise said he was positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, two Los Angeles Lakers players who were not named also tested positive.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Local esports league to host Dota 2 'lockdown' tourney
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Online gaming has seen a boom following the pandemic with most people staying at home due to the virus threat.
Sports
fbfb
10 Filipina athletes you should know about
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
But before International Women's Month draws to a close, take time to recognize trail blazing Filipinas in sports.
Sports
fbfb
Conor McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment
2 hours ago
UFC star Conor McGregor has spent one million euros on protective equipment for hospital staff treating patients with the...
Sports
fbfb
Piston's Christian Wood fully recovers from coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to WXYZ Detroit, Wood's agent said that he is "fully recovered" and is "feeling great".
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy sports personalities’ US experience
By Bill Velasco | March 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Nobody is exempted from the effects and isolation brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
Karl Anthony-Towns’ mother in coma; father positive for coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
In a video uploaded on Instagram on Tuesday (Wednesday, in Manila), Towns revealed that his mother was in a medically induced...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Coronavirus hampers Philippine hosting of ASEAN football tournament
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In a statement published Wednesday on the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) website, the AFF announced the postponement...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kai Sotto mini documentary by Bleacher Report is out
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Released on IGTV, Sotto was the subject of B/R Hoops' Life & Times — a five-minute video that has garnered over a million...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Sports leaders welcome Olympics postponement
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Local sports officials welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until next year, saying safety and health of everyone...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Casimero avoids burning out
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is staying indoors in a rented house in Las Vegas, steps out only to buy provisions...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with