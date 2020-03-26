Piston's Christian Wood fully recovers from coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — NBA player Christian Wood, the third league player to test positive for COVID-19, reportedly has fully recovered from the virus.

According to WXYZ Detroit, Wood's agent said that the player is "fully recovered" and "feeling great".

Pistons forward Christian Wood is 'fully recovered' from coronavirus and 'feeling great,' his agent tells @WXYZDetroit https://t.co/vyanOjF9XI — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 25, 2020

Wood is the first NBA player to reportedly fully recover from coronavirus.

The Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, claimed to have lost his sense of smell temporarily, which is said to be one of the symptoms of the virus.

Other NBA players who also tested positive include Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and three others from his team.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart likewise said he was positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, two Los Angeles Lakers players who were not named also tested positive.