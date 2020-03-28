Utah's Gobert, Mitchell cleared from coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — NBA patient zero Rudy Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell have been cleared from coronavirus two weeks after testing positive.

Per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, all Utah Jazz players and personnel — including Gobert and Mitchell — were cleared by the Utah Department of Health.

Related Stories NBA analyst Doris Burke says she has coronavirus

All Utah Jazz players and personnel -- including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell -- have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, per team. DOH has determined that no Jazz player/staffer poses a risk of infection to others. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 27, 2020

The health officials determined that all Jazz players and staff will no longer pose a risk of infection to others.

Gobert's positive result for the coronavirus prompted stoppage of play of the NBA indefinitely.

Mitchell was the only teammate of Gobert who reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Apart from the Jazz, other organizations in the NBA have reported cases of the coronavirus.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Boston Celtic's Marcus Smart are among other NBA players who tested positive for the virus.

Detroit Piston's Christian Wood, the third reported case of the coronavirus in the NBA, was also reported to have "fully recovered" from the virus.