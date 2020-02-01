Kai Sotto erupts for 31 points vs Combine Prep

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto continues to make waves with Atlanta-based squad The Skill Factory (TSF), exploding for 31 points over Combine Prep on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Sotto stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and four assists in TSF's 111-95 win.

The 17-year-old displayed a wider offensive arsenal in the win, sinking midrange shots apart from bullying his way down in the paint.

Sotto also towered over the defense and fought through contact.

The 7'2" cager is slowly increasing his draft stock, as he is currently ranked 68th in the ESPN Rankings for the US Class of 2020 recruits.

A number of NCAA Division I have already expressed interest in Sotto, including Georgia Tech, Auburn University and Kentucky University.