SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra defends a driving Allen Durham of Meralco.
PBA Images
Bolts raring for another crack at two-time PBA finals tormentors Gin Kings
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2019 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts are electrified by their third titular encounter with Barangay Ginebra, feeling they're better-equipped in this latest showdown with their two-time tormentors in the race for PBA Governors' Cup gold.

"It's a great feeling. Excited to have another shot against Ginebra, of all teams," said Bolts stalwart Chris Newsome after Meralco punched a ticket to the finale against the Gin Kings with an 89-78 clincher over TNT KaTropa Monday night.

"I feel like there's nobody else I'd rather play than Ginebra because of the history. We lost to them two times so if we go in there and get a win this time, I think that would mean a lot to us," he added.

The Bolts have always been a contender in the season-ending conference with the dependable Allen Durham as reinforcement. They came close in 2016 and 2017 and in both occasions, it was the Gin Kings who spoiled their plans, winning in six the first time and coming out victorious in a hill-hill duel the following year.

Since their last confrontation, Meralco has added big man Raymond Almazan, veteran Allein Maliksi and rookie standout Bong Quinto to the mix. On the other hand, Ginebra got Stanley Pringle on board as well as former Bolt Jarred Dillinger.

"Almazan, Maliksi and Quinto have added to our depth compared to when we faced Ginebra in the past. They've made us a better team, even though Allein's still adjusting to the team as he just joined us this conference," said  Bolts coach Norman Black. 

The Bolts expect to utilize Almazan more against the Ginebra frontline of Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar than they did against the KaTropa.

"I actually think they (Ginebra) are a better match-up for us compared to TNT, they got shooters all over, and I think we'll be able to use Almazan a little bit mopre as they're a bigger team," said Durham.

"The TNT series was a tough matchup for Almazan because their big was (Troy) Rosario, he's more of a stretch four, so Almazan had a tough time offensively and defensively 'coz he had to stay with the import (KJ McDaniels) the whole time and Rosario can stretch out to the three-point line the entire game," said Black.

"I'm hoping against Ginebra, the matchup would be a lot better because of Greg and Japeth, where Almazan will be able to stay in the paint a lot more in this series," he added.

Round Three of the Meralco-Ginebra rivalry will blast off on January 8 yet with Game One at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

GINEBRA MERALCO PBA PBA FINALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Undeclared billions from SEAG broadcasts?
By Bill Velasco | December 23, 2019 - 12:00am
It isn’t over.
Sports
fb tw
Holiday shines as Pacers edge Raptors in OT
2 hours ago
Aaron Holiday finished with 19 points and made two clutch 3-pointers in overtime as the Indiana Pacers snapped the Toronto...
Sports
fb tw
Foreign bets spice up Philippine Ladies Open
16 hours ago
The Philippines Ladies Open braces for another explosive staging next year with a stellar international cast tipped to clash...
Sports
fb tw
Dy eyes National Doubles repeat with Fortuna
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Former Junior World champion Jed Dy sets out for back-to-back National Doubles Amateur Golf Championship crown with a new...
Sports
fb tw
Worth all the hard work
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 24, 2019 - 12:00am
We welcomed the 30 winners of our annual Christmas Contest for the awarding of prizes at Starbucks in Molito, Alabang, last Sunday and it was a wonderful gathering of sports lovers from all over the country and even...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
22 hours ago
Ramirez seeks stricter implementation of athlete discounts
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Soon, national athletes and coaches will get discounts in goods, medicines, restaurants, transportation and movie theaters...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
LeBron-less Lakers fall to Denver with Davis injury fear
1 day ago
With superstar LeBron James sidelined by a muscle strain, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their most lopsided loss of the...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Huge international cast to vie in 2020 Philippine Ladies Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
The Philippine Ladies Open braces for another explosive staging next year with a stellar international cast tipped to clash...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Two-game ban for Wizards guard Thomas over fan incident
1 day ago
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Katropa, Bolts clash in rubber finals or dead-end
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
In the middle of Christmas rush, TNT KaTropa and Meralco set out to beat each other out for a coveted trip to the PBA Governors...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with