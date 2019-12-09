'Humanity is above all': Indonesian president thanks Pinoy hero surfer

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Southeast Asian Games surfer Roger Casugay’s recent heroics continue to deservedly gain significant attention.

No less than Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo commended Casugay for sacrificing his bid for a surfing gold medal to rescue his fellow competitor — and Widodo’s constituent — after the Indonesian surfer’s board leash snapped in the middle of their battle for a first-place finish.

Widodo took to Twitter to recognize Casugay’s selfless act to save Indonesian foe Arhip Nurhidayat at the expense of a gold medal win last Friday at Monalisa Point in San Juan, La Union.

Memenangkan kompetisi dan menjunjung sportivitas itu penting, tapi kemanusiaan di atas segalanya.

Apresiasi saya untuk Roger Casugay, peselancar Filipina yang melepas kesempatan meraih emas demi menolong atlet Indonesia yang terjatuh dalam lomba.



Salam hormat dari Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/5c5CJoccCQ — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) December 9, 2019

“Winning the competition and upholding sportsmanship is important, but humanity is above all,” Indonesia’s top government official tweeted in Bahasa.

“My appreciation for Roger Casugay, a Filipino surfer who gave up the golden opportunity to help an Indonesian athlete who fell in the race. Greetings from Indonesia,” he added.

Already, Casugay’s heroics are already being repaid, as the surfer has recently been chosen to be the Philippines’ flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of the 30th SEA Games scheduled Wednesday.