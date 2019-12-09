SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino Roger Casugay (left) came to the aid of his fellow surfing competitor Arhip Nurhidayat at the expense of winning a gold medal during their surfing competition in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
STAR
'Humanity is above all': Indonesian president thanks Pinoy hero surfer
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Southeast Asian Games surfer Roger Casugay’s recent heroics continue to deservedly gain significant attention.

No less than Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo commended Casugay for sacrificing his bid for a surfing gold medal to rescue his fellow competitor — and Widodo’s constituent — after the Indonesian surfer’s board leash snapped in the middle of their battle for a first-place finish.

Widodo took to Twitter to recognize Casugay’s selfless act to save Indonesian foe Arhip Nurhidayat at the expense of a gold medal win last Friday at Monalisa Point in San Juan, La Union.

“Winning the competition and upholding sportsmanship is important, but humanity is above all,” Indonesia’s top government official tweeted in Bahasa.

“My appreciation for Roger Casugay, a Filipino surfer who gave up the golden opportunity to help an Indonesian athlete who fell in the race. Greetings from Indonesia,” he added.

Already, Casugay’s heroics are already being repaid, as the surfer has recently been chosen to be the Philippines’ flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of  the 30th SEA Games scheduled Wednesday.

ROGER CASUGAY SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas vows to get past Toroman, Indons
By Olmin Leyba | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas switches to full-automatic fire as it eyes its familiar spot at this stage of the Southeast Asian Games the gold medal match at the expense of a semifinal opponent coached by a familiar face Rajko...
Sports
fb tw
Columbian drafts Go, Adams; Blackwater tabs Shaw, Suerte
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Columbian Dyip picked hot-shooting Fil-Am Roosevelt Adams as No. 1 pick in the PBA Rookie Draft yesterday, setting up a fiery...
Sports
fb tw
A huge step for Philippine men's volleyball
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
There is no denying that despite the power game that characterizes men’s volleyball, it has taken a far backseat to...
Sports
fb tw
Why Team Philippines is winning
By Bill Velasco | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Team Philippines built up quite a head of steam at the start of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fb tw
Life-saver takes second crack at glory
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Roger Casugay, the Filipino surfer who saved his Indonesian foe from drowning during the competition, was given another chance...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
50 minutes ago
'Humanity is above all': Indonesian president thanks Pinoy hero surfer
By Dino Maragay | 50 minutes ago
Filipino Southeast Asian Games surfer Roger Casugay’s recent heroics continue to deservedly gain significant atten...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Hero surfer tapped as Philippine flag-bearer in SEA Games closing rites
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Roger Casugay has gone from an ordinary surfer to a hero and a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, and now to the Philippines’...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Amit downs compatriot Centeno for SEA Games 9-ball gold
By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Roughly a day after their final clash in the Women's 10-Ball Pool final, Rubilen Amit took a win over Chezka Centeno, 7-3,...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Philippines dethrones Thailand, enters finals in SEA Games men's volleyball
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The Philippine men's volleyball team took an emphatic upset over five-peat-seeking Thailand, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15,...
Sports
fb tw
20 hours ago
Gilas women unseat Malaysia, boost bid for SEA Games gold
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball squad dethroned defending champion Malaysia with a thrilling 81-75 victory...
Sports
fb tw
20 hours ago
Philippine ice hockey team vents ire on Malaysia to cop SEA Games bronze
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The Philippine men's ice hockey team clinched the bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after routing Malaysia,...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with