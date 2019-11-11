PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
A sports practitioner himself, Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr. is a respected figure in Philippine sports.
A true sportsman, Bong Tan leaves the world doing the thing he loved the most
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine sports lost a key figure with the passing of businessman-sportsman Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr., who died Monday due to brain herniation. He was 53.

Apart from his role as an executive for his family’s vast business empire, Tan was known as the owner of the Tanduay franchise in the Philippine Basketball League and Philippine Basketball Association.

He left the world doing one of the things he loved the most: participating in sports.

Reports said the son and namesake of tycoon Lucio Tan collapsed during a basketball game in Mandaluyong City on Saturday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was later declared in stable condition until his death Monday.

Prior to his passing, Tan had been appointed president of PAL Holdings Inc. Also an avid golfer and a former national swimmer, he was likewise actively involved in the men’s basketball team of the University of the East, which his family owns.

Tan also made his presence felt in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League as chief backer of the Batangas team.

