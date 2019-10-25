Czech, Kiwi eye BAE 5150 diadems

MANILA, Philippines – Czech Jakub Langhammer and Laura Wood of New Zealand hope to cash in on their good form in pursuit of victory against multi-titled rivals when the second Black Arrow Express 5150 fires off Sunday in Subic Bay.

Langhammer foiled fancied Mitch Robins in a recent 5150 race reduced to a duathlon event in Davao, but what inspires him to aim for no less than the BAE 5150 crown is his solid buildup for this particular race set over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim-40K bike-10K run in the country’s triathlon hub.

“I did really good training block before this race and I feel ready for tomorrow (Sunday),” said Langhammer, who placed third to Robins and Sam Betten in last year’s inaugurals of this event put up by one of the country’s top cargo movers and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., now part of the IRONMAN Group.

“My performance is much better than last year, so the goal is definitely to win this race. I also spent two weeks in Hawaii to watch the Ironman World Championship and of course, I did good training block there so I can’t wait for another great battle with other participants.”

Like Langhammer, Wood is coming into the event brimming with confidence, having toughened up for the first two events while hoping her legs would hold up in the deciding run part.

“I think my chances are pretty good. My swimming and biking are currently the best they’ve ever been so I should be able to put myself into a good position going into the closing run stage,” said Wood. “Then fingers crossed my running legs show up.”

But the duo will be up against a set of veteran rivals with Langhammer gearing up for a three-cornered fight with Robins and many-time Subic 5150 champion Sam Betten and Wood facing a tested Dimity Lee Duke and defending champion Manami Iijima in the centerpiece pro division of the event, which also features the Asian Elite division and the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a short distance triathlon series featuring a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run put up by Go for Gold to help Filipino athletes promote excellence.

