NU's Jack Danielle Animam finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal
Unscathed Lady Bulldogs thwart Lady Tams
(Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – National University escaped a game challenge from Far Eastern University to pull off the 75-62 win and stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jack Animam and Kaye Pingol came to the Lady Bulldogs' rescue from a tight 63-58 affair with 4:35 remaining as they staged a 12-4 blast to snare the 13-point victory.

Animam led the cavalry with 15 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal, as Pingol did her part with 15 points, eight boards and two steals.

Fil-Am forward Kelli Hayes also chipped in 15 points, six assists and four rebounds as NU rose to a 9-0 record and extend its historic winning run to 89 straight games.

Yet the win hardly made coach Pat Aquino happy as he felt that his bench wasn't able to match the efforts of his starters.

"The first group did their business, but the second group is coming up short all the time," he lamented. "Sabi ko nga sa kanila, hindi yan bandwagon na sasama ka lang. You have to give your support and best all the time. We have to address that and we have to fix that."

FEU was able to stay in the game thanks to its 10-of-28 three-point shooting, but had no match for NU's might down low as the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Tamaraws inside, 42 to 16.

Choy Bahuyan was the lone FEU player to get to double digits in scoring with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Clare Castro added nine points, 10 boards, and two blocks, while Valerie Mamaril shot a horrid 3-of-17 clip to wound up with nine points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

The loss ended the Lady Tamaraws' three-game win streak to fall to a 6-3 slate.

The scores:

NU 75 – Animam 15, Hayes 15, Pingol 15, Surada 7, Clarin 5, Del Carmen 5, Itesi 4, Cac 3, Canuto 2, Fabruada 2, Harada 2, Bartolo 0, Cacho 0, Goto 0.

FEU 62 – Bahuyan 15, Castro 9, Mamaril 9, Quiapo 9, Abat 8, Jumuad 4, Delos Santos 3, Payadon 3, Antiola 2, Adriano 0, Pacia 0, Vidal 0, Villanueva 0.

Quarterscores: 26-19, 34-28, 55-44, 75-62.

