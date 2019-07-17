Stags rip Cardinals apart; Blazers turn back Altas

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian relied on the high-scoring duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi as it routed Mapua, 92-68, yesterday to seize a share of the lead with reigning titlist San Beda in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Later, St. Benilde made it a three-way tie on top with a 75-63 drubbing of Perpetual Help.

Ilagan went to the free throw line when he couldn’t find his three-point range and sank eight charities to lead all scorers with 20 points while Bulanadi chipped in 16 as the Stags snared their second win in a row.

Defense helped do the trick for SSC as it held Mapua to just 23 points in the first half, and the Stags went into the break with a comfortable 46-23 upperhand.

“We have to sustain that kind of defensive intensity we showed in the first half for us to have a chance this year,” said SSC coach Egay Macaraya.

The Cardinals slipped to a second straight setback.

Earlier, Bonbon Batiller took charge when leader Jerrick Balanza struggled as Letran turned back Jose Rizal, 55-43, for its second straight victory in three starts.

Scoring only four points in their first two outings, Batiller enjoyed some breakthrough, firing away 14 on an efficient six-of-eight shooting clip.

It could be an indication that Batiller is regaining full strength after being slowed down by a shoulder injury the past few months.

“We need that kind of offense from him, as well as his defense and leadership,” said Letran coach Bonnie Tan of Batiller.

Balanza, who is averaging a league-best 25 points he highlighted by a 30-point explosion the last time out, struggled in this one, missing eight of 11 attempts and finishing with a season-low of six points.

The Bombers slipped to their third straight defeat.

First Game

Letran 55 – Batiller 14, Ular 8, Javillonar 7, Balanza 6, Muyang 5, Mina 5, Yu 3, Ambohot 2, Olivario 2, Pambid 2, Balagasay 1, Caralipio 0, Reyson 0, Sangalang 0

JRU 43 – Dela Rosa 15, Dela Virgen 7, Dionisio 6, Amores 6, Delos Santos 4, Aguilar 3, Jungco 2, Steinl 0, Vasquez 0, Abaoag 0, Arenal 0

Quartescores: 11-6, 30-17, 41-33, 55-43

Second Game

San Sebastian 92 – Ilagan 20, Bulanadi 16, Desoyo 14, Villapando 13, Calma 12, Capobres 10, Altamirano 3, Calahat 2, Loristo 2, Sumoda 0, Dela Cruz 0, Tero 0, Are 0, Suico 0

Mapua 68 – Lugo 13, Victoria 11, Bonifacio 10, Bunag 7, Hernandez 6, Garcia 5, Gonzales 4, Salenga 3, Gamboa 3, Aguirre 2, Serrano 2, Nieles 2, Jabel 0, Nocum 0, Dela Cruz 0

Quarterscores: 16-11, 46-23, 68-45, 92-68

Third Game

CSB 75 – Young 14, Belgica 12, Gutang 9, Dixon 8, Flores 7, Leutcheu 7, Naboa 6, Pasturan 5, Carlos 4, Sangco 4, Lepalam 0

Perpetual Help 63 – Razon 15, Aurin 12, Charcos 8, Peralta 8, Adamos 6, Cuevas 5, Sevilla 4, Egan 3, Tamayo 2, Barasi 0, Giussani 0, Lanoy 0, Martel 0, Lucero 0

Quarterscores: 14-18 26-33; 49-41; 75-63