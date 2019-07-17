NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Ken Villapando of San Sebastian takes a shot against Mapua’s Christian Bunag.
Jun Mendoza
Stags rip Cardinals apart; Blazers turn back Altas
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian relied on the high-scoring duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi as it routed Mapua, 92-68, yesterday to seize a share of the lead with reigning titlist San Beda in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Later, St. Benilde made it a three-way tie on top with a 75-63 drubbing of Perpetual Help.

Ilagan went to the free throw line when he couldn’t find his three-point range and sank eight charities to lead all scorers with 20 points while Bulanadi chipped in 16 as the Stags snared their second win in a row.

Defense helped do the trick for SSC as it held Mapua to just 23 points in the first half, and the Stags went into the break with a comfortable 46-23 upperhand.

“We have to sustain that kind of defensive intensity we showed in the first half for us to have a chance this year,” said SSC coach Egay Macaraya.

The Cardinals slipped to a second straight setback.

Earlier, Bonbon Batiller took charge when leader Jerrick Balanza struggled as Letran turned back Jose Rizal, 55-43, for its second straight victory in three starts.

Scoring only four points in their first two outings, Batiller enjoyed some breakthrough, firing away 14 on an efficient six-of-eight shooting clip.

It could be an indication that Batiller is regaining full strength after being slowed down by a shoulder injury the past few months.

“We need that kind of offense from him, as well as his defense and leadership,” said Letran coach Bonnie Tan of Batiller.

Balanza, who is averaging a league-best 25 points he highlighted by a 30-point explosion the last time out, struggled in this one, missing eight of 11 attempts and finishing with a season-low of six points.

The Bombers slipped to their third straight defeat.

First Game

Letran 55 – Batiller 14, Ular 8, Javillonar 7, Balanza 6, Muyang 5, Mina 5, Yu 3, Ambohot 2, Olivario 2, Pambid 2, Balagasay 1, Caralipio 0, Reyson 0, Sangalang 0

JRU 43 – Dela Rosa 15, Dela Virgen 7, Dionisio 6, Amores 6, Delos Santos 4, Aguilar 3, Jungco 2, Steinl 0, Vasquez 0, Abaoag 0, Arenal 0

Quartescores: 11-6, 30-17, 41-33, 55-43

Second Game

San Sebastian 92 – Ilagan 20, Bulanadi 16, Desoyo 14, Villapando 13, Calma 12, Capobres 10, Altamirano 3, Calahat 2, Loristo 2, Sumoda 0, Dela Cruz 0, Tero 0, Are 0, Suico 0

Mapua 68 – Lugo 13, Victoria 11, Bonifacio 10, Bunag 7, Hernandez 6, Garcia 5, Gonzales 4, Salenga 3, Gamboa 3, Aguirre 2, Serrano 2, Nieles 2, Jabel 0, Nocum 0, Dela Cruz 0

Quarterscores: 16-11, 46-23, 68-45, 92-68

Third Game

CSB 75 – Young 14, Belgica 12, Gutang 9, Dixon 8, Flores 7, Leutcheu 7, Naboa 6, Pasturan 5, Carlos 4, Sangco 4, Lepalam 0

Perpetual Help 63 – Razon 15, Aurin 12, Charcos 8, Peralta 8, Adamos 6, Cuevas 5, Sevilla 4, Egan 3, Tamayo 2, Barasi 0, Giussani 0, Lanoy 0, Martel 0, Lucero 0

Quarterscores: 14-18 26-33; 49-41; 75-63

95TH NCAA BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Broner faster, better than Thurman'
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Expect a different Manny Pacquiao fight this Saturday (Sunday Manila time) compared to the last time the Filipino icon saw...
Sports
Pacquiao open to 1 more fight this year
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao might go all out in his continuing bid to fight Father Time and do what he hasn’t done in more than a...
Sports
Pacquiao back in Vegas, awaits Thurman showdown
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao returned to the site of his biggest fights, eager to show the result of a rigorous two-month training regimen...
Sports
Standhardinger, Pringle joining WC Gilas pool?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao plans to submit the initial pool of 17 or 18 players to the SBP today and it will likely include...
Sports
Pacquiao heads for oven-hot Vegas
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao heads to Las Vegas Monday afternoon with nothing else to do but stay sharp, focused and hydrated.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Roach says Pacquiao will fight smart
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Freddie Roach isn’t worried about Manny Pacquiao losing focus because of Keith Thurman’s trash talking, assuring...
Sports
1 hour ago
American trainer grades Pacquiao: It’s a 10
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Freddie Roach pulled his own luggage crossing the MGM Grand lobby Monday evening while Manny Pacquiao was hosting dinner for...
Sports
1 hour ago
Jordan Clarkson in Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Holding on to slim hope that Jordan Clarkson will be allowed to suit up in the end, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao has named...
Sports
1 hour ago
Power duel up as ICTSI Pradera unwraps
1 hour ago
The Taiwanese seek to conquer and the Thais set out to dominate but the local aces are all geared up to defend their turf...
Sports
KaTropa go for top spot; Bolts fight for survival
By Olmin Leyba | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Struggling Meralco fights to stay alive while San Miguel Beer, TNT and Magnolia vie for good positioning in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals today as they wrap up their respective eliminations slates...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with