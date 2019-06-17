Hotshots get hotter, make it two in a row

MANILA, Philippines — Magnolia shifted to high gear in the third canto to set the tone for a 110-103 disposal of Columbian Dyip and go on a two-game streak after a 0-2 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After both sides battled on even terms through 24 minutes, the Hotshots got going and detonated an 18-0 bomb in the penultimate period to seize control, 76-62, and sustained the charge all the way through to break into .500 in the import-flavored tournament.

The Dyip, who paraded new import Lester Prosper, dropped to 1-4.

“It was a tough schedule for us. We had back-to-back-to-back games (in the last five days) and we’re happy to get two (wins) out of three in this span. We really sought to at least reach 50 percent before we go on a four-day break before our next game,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, whose squad lost to NorthPort last June 12 (99-102) then bounced back at the expense of NLEX (98-88) two nights later prior to this.

The Hotshots drew a trifecta of 20-point performances from import James Farr (22), Ian Sangalang (22) and Paul Lee (21) with Jio Jalalon adding 17 that went with 12 rebounds and six assists.

It was a tight Father’s Day contest early on before the foursome of Sangalang, Lee, Farr and Jalalon joined hands in the momemtum-swinging third, where the Hotshots held the Dyip scoreless for a good four minutes.

Later, defending champion Barangay Ginebra ended a two-game skid with a hard-earned 110-107 overtime verdict over San Miguel Beer in a dogfight between the last year’s finalists.

LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee conspired to give Ginebra a 109-104 cushion then the Gin Kings held on in the last 1:53 of extension to get back on track for a 3-3 record while sending the Beermen down to 1-3.

The scores:

First Game

Magnolia 110 – Farr 22, Sangalang 22, Lee 21, Jalalon 17, Barroca 9, Brondial 8, Melton 3, Herndon 2, Dela Rosa 2, Ramos 2, Pascual 0.

Columbian 103 – Prosper 26, Perez 18, McCarthy 11, Corpuz 10, Calvo 6, Escoto 4, Celda 4, Cahilig 3, Camson 3, Reyes 2, King 2, Faundo 0.

Quarterscores: 34-28, 52-52, 85-74, 110-103

Second Game

Ginebra 110 – Brownlee 39, Tenorio 16, Slaughter 13, Thompson 13, Mercado 12, Aguilar 9, Ferrer 5, Devance 3.

San Miguel 107 – Rhodes 34, Cabagnot 21, Lassiter 15, Fajardo 13, Ross 11, Standhardinger 10, Pessumal 3, Rosser 0, Santos 0.

Quarterscores: 15-26, 48-50, 80-77, 99-99, 110-107