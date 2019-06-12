PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Amy Ahomiro in action for UVC
Sta. Lucia still working on deal with Amy Ahomiro
Voltaire Mendoza (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2019 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – Sta. Lucia clarified that it has yet to formally reach a deal with Amy Ahomiro in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference that starts on June 15.

Team manager Santi Edralin said putting Ahomiro in Lady Realtors’ jersey remains a work in progress as both camps continue to iron out some kinks.

He said although Ahomiro was included in their long list of 19 players, she has yet to formally crack the final 14 with three days left before the mid-season conference fires off.

“Amy Ahomiro is not yet officially with us,” said Edralin.

“We haven’t signed anything because we’re still in the process of ironing some kinks with her previous club. And besides, we already have a 14-woman roster, so we’re still mulling our next move.”

Ahomiro could be a big help to the Lady Realtors.

She is a strong defender who support stars like Rebecca Rivera, MJ Philips, Amanda Villanueva and new libero in Filipino-American Alex Bollier.

More than that, she will be reunited with her former Ateneo teammate Jhoanna Maraguinot.

But Edralin said everything remains a work in progress.

“Not yet,” he said.

“We’ll make an announcement as soon as everything is ready.”

