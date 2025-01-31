FFCCCII new year of economic progress, diplomacy and harmony

FFCCCII logo with Philippine carabao symbol and the Chinese word for commerce or business in center designed by National Artist Ang Kiu Kok

FFCCCII welcomes Year of the Snake, highlights economic growth and Philippines-China ties

MANILA, Philippines — The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) extends its warmest greetings as the nation welcomes the Year of the Snake, a symbol of wisdom, transformation and prosperity.

In its New Year message, the FFCCCII emphasized the importance of economic progress, modernization and stronger international cooperation in 2025. Key priorities for the year include advancing Philippine agriculture, expanding tourism, investing in renewable energy, boosting local manufacturing and exports, and enhancing infrastructure projects to improve connectivity nationwide. The federation also underscored the need for increased foreign direct investments, better education and improved healthcare systems to uplift Filipino communities.

This year holds special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China. The FFCCCII recognized the foundation laid in 1975 by then-president Ferdinand E. Marcos and Chinese leaders chairman Mao Zedong and premier Zhou Enlai, which fostered a long-standing partnership between the two nations. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic collaboration and cultural ties.

As the celebration continues, the FFCCCII expressed hope that the Year of the Snake will bring happiness, good health, unity and economic prosperity to the country.

Dr. Cecilio Pedro, president, Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII)

FFCCCII’s Domingo Yap and ABS CBN president Carlo Lopez Katigbak holding “Operation Barrio Schools” scale model for poor rural regions

Empowering futures: Filipino Chinese entrepreneurs donate 6,200 public schools

In the history of Philippine philanthropy, few initiatives shine as brightly as the “Operation Barrio Schools,” a monumental civic project undertaken by FFCCCII. Since its inception in the 1960s, this charitable endeavor has seen the construction and donation of 6,200 public school buildings across the Philippines, particularly in economically disadvantaged rural communities and islands.

The sustained commitment of Filipino Chinese entrepreneurs to Operation Barrio Schools reflects a harmonious blend of cultural values, social responsibility and a genuine desire to catalyze positive change. As these entrepreneurs continue to invest in the education of Filipino youth, they are not merely constructing public school buildings; they are erecting bridges to a future where every child, regardless of their background, can aspire, achieve and contribute to a better and more equitable Philippine society.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and officials with FFCCCII president Dr. Cecilio Pedro, EVP Victor Lim and other officers doing the ‘Love the Philippines’ hand sign

FFCCCII supports Philippine tourism growth, aims for global recognition

FFCCCII has pledged its support for strengthening Philippine tourism as a key driver of economic growth and rural development. In a meeting with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, the group committed to initiatives that will elevate the country as a top global destination.

Among its proposals, the FFCCCII aims to host the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC), a high-profile business gathering that could boost international investments and tourism. The organization is also working to revitalize the Chinese Garden in Rizal Park, transforming it into a cultural hub with concerts, art exhibitions and martial arts performances.

Recognizing the potential of the Chinese tourism market, the FFCCCII plans to leverage its business networks to attract more visitors from China and neighboring countries. In 2024, the Philippines welcomed only 313,000 Chinese tourists, far behind Thailand’s 6.3 million and Malaysia’s 4 million. The group seeks to bridge this gap through stronger promotions and strategic partnerships.

Secretary Frasco welcomed the FFCCCII’s initiatives, emphasizing the importance of private-sector collaboration in driving sustainable tourism growth. With these efforts, the Philippines is poised to enhance its global appeal and economic potential.

Dr. Cecilio Pedro delivers speech in Malacanang reaffirming Filipino Chinese community support for Philippine economic development and social progress.

Advocating for inclusive growth and reforms

The FFCCCII recognizes that sustainable progress requires meaningful socio-economic reforms. At the 2024 Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) Prospects Forum, Pedro outlined 12 key reforms needed for inclusive growth, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the private sector and government. These proposals were reported as frontpage news and in editorials by the media.

“True progress is achieved when no one is left behind,” Pedro said. “We must work together to create a future where every Filipino can thrive.”

