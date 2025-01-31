More than 47 years of excellence

Wilcon Depot executives take the stage to celebrate the remarkable achievement of reaching 100 store milestones. Present in the photo (From Left), VP for Finance Jea Reyes, VP for Information Technology Keith Chan, VP for Investor Relations Mary Jean Alger, SVP for Product Development Eden Godino, EVP and Treasurer Mark Belo, SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. William Belo, President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, EVP and CPO Careen Belo, SVP for Human Resources Grace Tiong, VP for Global Sourcing Michael Tiong, VP for Internal Audit Lauro Francisco and VP for Projects Alen Alban.

MANILA, Philippines — Excellence. It has been a word that Wilcon Depot, the country’s leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, consistently embodies throughout its journey. From its humble beginnings in 1977 to its current position as an industry leader, Wilcon has remained steadfast in its dedication to providing Filipinos with the best products and services for their home-building and improvement needs.

Last year, 2024, this unwavering commitment to excellence reached new heights. As Wilcon Depot celebrated its 47th anniversary, the company continued to live out its mission—to help people build, improve and refine their homes for a sustainable and comfortable life. Over the years, Wilcon has become more than just a retailer—it has grown into a trusted partner for homeowners, builders and professionals, fostering a culture of innovation, quality and care.

A legacy of trust and innovation

Wilcon Depot has consistently set the benchmark for retail excellence in the home improvement industry. By offering cutting-edge construction materials, home essentials and decor, Wilcon has kept pace with trends and anticipated the evolving needs of Filipino homeowners, contractors and builders.

Wilcon’s dedication goes beyond products—it’s about positively impacting both homes and the environment, a mindset that meets today’s needs and espouse sustainability. Their implementation of sustainable practices is a testament to this, with the installation of solar panels across half of its hundred stores nationwide helping to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener, more eco-friendly future.

#FlyingHighTo100 and beyond

Wilcon Depot’s journey toward the #FlyingHighTo100 campaign, which aims to reach 100 operating stores nationwide, was marked by the opening of 10 new branches across the Philippines in 2024. The year began with the launch of the 91st store and the very first Do It With Wilcon branch in Morong, Rizal. This was soon followed by the opening of the second Do It With Wilcon store in Valencia, Bukidnon.

Continuing its rapid expansion, Wilcon Depot launched new branches across the country, including a Wilcon Depot store in Koronadal, Villamonte (Bacolod), Sta. Barbara (Pangasinan), Roxas (Capiz), La Trinidad (Benguet), Pala Pala (Cavite) and Pagbilao (Quezon). The journey culminated in the opening of Wilcon Depot’s 100th store in Lubao, Pampanga, a proud milestone in the company’s history and a testament to its commitment to making top-quality building materials and home improvement solutions accessible to every Filipino.

It was a moment of triumph and celebration as Wilcon Depot successfully achieved its goal. From urban centers to provincial communities, Wilcon ensured that its top-quality products and services reached more households, empowering customers to create spaces that reflect their dreams and aspirations. This expansion also underscores the company’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that no matter where they are, Filipinos can experience the convenience and expertise that Wilcon Depot is known for.

Do It With Wilcon Campaigns

In 2024, Wilcon Depot launched an exciting new campaign titled “Do It With Wilcon,” aimed at inspiring and empowering customers to bring their home improvement visions to life using Wilcon’s trusted expertise and high-quality products. Wilcon produced an engaging Audio Visual Presentation (AVP) to support this initiative.

As part of the campaign, Wilcon Depot launched the Alagang Wilcon Series, featuring industry professionals such as architects and home designers who share their stories and practical home improvement tips with the audience. Currently, two episodes of the series are available on the Wilcon TV YouTube channel.

The campaign further expanded to include audience-focused projects like the launch of Do It With Wilcon, a book designed to provide practical, accessible advice tailored to Filipino homes and lifestyles. This book features insights from architects, designers and homeowners, offering inspiration and guidance for creating beautiful, functional living spaces.

Social responsibility initiatives

The company remains committed to giving back to Filipinos through its charitable initiatives. After a three-year hiatus, Wilcon Depot returned to the golf course and hosted its 7th Wilcon Cup in May 2024, which raised significant funds for beneficiaries such as the ABS-CBN Foundation’s Bantay Kalikasan, Wilcon Builders Foundation, and Crocodylus Porosus Philippines. Additionally, the company partnered with the GMA Kapuso Foundation to donate sanitary ware to two schools in Mountain Province, continuing its efforts to support local communities.

Also, Wilcon Depot proudly supports environmental sustainability by donating significantly to the reopening of La Mesa Ecopark. The donation includes Pozzi, Sefa and Ariston products, such as a water closet, lavatory, faucet and a state-of-the-art fixture with an innovative flushing system that conserves water and energy. These eco-friendly products align seamlessly with La Mesa Ecopark’s sustainable initiatives.

And speaking of sustainability, Wilcon Depot chairman emeritus Dr. William Belo and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the Adopt-A-Park program as both have a shared commitment to a greener and more vibrant Baguio. This initiative aims to enhance and preserve the city’s green spaces while fostering a more sustainable environment.

In its 47th year, Wilcon Depot remains focused on celebrating and strengthening the partnerships that have made its success possible—from suppliers and industry partners to the communities it serves. Through its corporate social responsibility initiatives, including partnerships with non-profit organizations and local foundations, Wilcon continues to give back and support various causes that contribute to the betterment of society.

Bringing colors to its customers' homes is what Wilcon Depot does, making every space reflect its unique style and personality. Its mission is to help people build, improve and refine their homes for a sustainable and comfortable life.

As Nelson Mandela wisely said, "Milestones remind us of our growth," for Wilcon Depot, each achievement is a reflection of its journey, filled with challenges overcome and lives touched along the way. With every store opened, every charitable initiative undertaken, and every customer served, the company builds connections, strengthens communities and creates a legacy of trust and service that touches the heart of every home.

Here’s to the next chapter of Wilcon Depot’s journey—continuing to inspire, empower and make every Filipino’s home-building dreams a reality. Shop at Wilcon Depot and experience the difference of excellence every step of the way!

For more information about Wilcon, you may visit Wilcon Depot or explore www.wilcon.com.ph, follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, subscribe to and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube, or contact the Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Wilcon Depot is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.