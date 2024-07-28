Aboitiz, ARTA turn over PinasBilis eBOSS Package to Lapu-Lapu City

(From left) Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) corporate external relations manager Fatima Mateo, AEV corporate external relations vice president Anthony Noel, AboitizPower Distribution Utilities COO Anton Perdices, Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Cynthia Chan, Mayor Junard Chan, Anti-Red Tape Authority secretary Ernesto Perez, AEV corporate external relations vice president Judee Aguila and Aboitiz InfraCapital head of external affairs Christopher Camba attend the official turnover of the PinasBilis eBoss Package to Lapu-Lapu City.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI), in partnership with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), celebrated the turnover of the inaugural PinasBilis eBOSS Package to the local government unit (LGU) of Lapu-Lapu City during an event held at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort recently.

The PinasBilis program supports the Philippine government’s mission to streamline government services and eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies. Since its inception in 2022, the program has trained over 150 Ease of Doing Business champions from more than 20 national government agencies and LGUs.

By implementing the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Act, PinasBilis ensures a quick, responsive and citizen-centric approach to governance.

Moreover, the EODB Act has been a key agenda of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC). Led by PSAC strategic convenor Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, the council plays a pivotal role in advising President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on initiatives aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for both local and foreign investors.

This underscores the collaborative efforts between the private sector and government to create a more conducive environment for business growth and investment in the Philippines.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez emphasized the significance of this public-private partnership (PPP) in transforming government services.

“We are witnessing not just a matter of paperwork, not just a matter of signing of agreements, not just for a call to action, but a real service in action. This morning we are witnessing a public-private partnership toward a Bagong Pilipinas, toward a change that each and every one of us dreams of,” he stated.

Each eBoss package will be distributed to select barangays of Lapu-Lapu City, bringing the service closer to the people. These digital tools will enhance the barangays’ efficiency in responding to the needs of local businesses, making processes faster and more convenient.

Aboitiz Group representatives stand with local officials during the turnover of the PinasBilis eBOSS Package to Lapu-Lapu City.

Joining Secretary Perez in the program were Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Rep. Maria Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, and representatives from the Aboitiz Group, including AboitizPower Distribution Utilities COO Anton Perdices, Aboitiz InfraCapital head of external affairs Christopher Camba, AEV VP for corporate external relations Judee Aguilar and AEV corporate external relations manager Fatima Mateo, project lead of PinasBilis.

The event also received support from representatives of various government agencies, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“This grant of electronic one-stop-shop package is a fitting recognition of our efforts in streamlining our business processes at city hall, driven by our conscious efforts to comply with the Ease of Doing Business as outlined in Republic Act 11032,” Mayor Chan shared.

The turnover of the eBOSS Package to Lapu-Lapu City marks a pivotal step in the ongoing efforts to improve governmental efficiency and service delivery in the Philippines. As the first beneficiary under the PinasBilis program, Lapu-Lapu City sets a precedent for other LGUs to follow, showcasing the potential of effective public-private collaboration in driving national progress.

AEV chief external affairs officer David Jude Sta. Ana also shared his thoughts on the significance of the PinasBilis program.

“The PinasBilis initiative demonstrates the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to empowering local government units and enhancing their capacity to deliver efficient and responsive services. By partnering with ARTA and other government agencies, we are paving the way for a more streamlined and business-friendly environment, ultimately contributing to national progress,” he said.

