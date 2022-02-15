Romero vows to make more laws to uplift lives of Pinoys

Mikee Romero, whose partylist is again vying for congressional seat in the May elections, said he would push for more laws that will give Filipinos a “conducive environment” where everyone can reach their maximum potential.

MANILA, Philippines – Giving service through “results-based leadership,” House Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman partylist Rep. Mikee Romero has vowed to continue making laws that will uplift the quality of lives of the Filipino people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-termer lawmaker, with the help of his team, has authored 795 House Bills and resolutions and 57 Republic Acts.

One of Romero’s significant legislation is House Bill No. 9310 or the Patak-Patak COVID-19 Hospitalization Payment Plan that seeks to assist patients to get through their hospital bills.

Under the bill, public and private healthcare service providers are required to implement a minimum of a 12-month amortization plan for the medical and hospitalization expenses charged to COVID-19 patients.

Romero said that aside from the mental and emotional toll, paying a huge amount of hospital bills will surely put many Filipinos in debt when they have already lost jobs and employment because of the pandemic.

“We cannot afford to lose a life just because of their incapacity to pay,” the solon emphasized.

He also pushed for the bills Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2, which provided the national government with P12 billion for COVID-19 testing kits, P18 billion for cash-for-work programs and TUPAD to help displaced workers and other programs that helped accelerate the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Through his office, the lawmaker was able to give financial assistance to more than 20,000 displaced workers and TUPAD beneficiaries.

To complement the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccines, Romero also pledged to be part of the largest humanitarian effort to reach far-flung areas for vaccine distribution through AirAsia Philippines, where he is the major shareholder.

As a businessman himself, Romero also vowed to secure the rights of small, medium, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) in the country through House Bill No. 9178, otherwise known as the Magna Carta for MSMEs.