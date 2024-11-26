^

PBBM lauds mining environment champs

MIKE ABOUT TOWN - Mike Toledo - The Philippine Star
November 26, 2024 | 12:00am
PBBM lauds mining environment champs
President Marcos with 2023 PMIEA awardees, Louie Sarmiento, the author Executive Secretary Bersamin, and Secretary Loyzaga.

The Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) is an annual award given to mining companies that demonstrate excellence in the following areas: safety and health management, environmental protection and enhancement, and social and community development.

The PMIEA was established in 1997 by Executive Order No. 399. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate a commitment to responsible and sustainable practices. It also encourages the mining sector to adopt innovative approaches that promote economic growth while protecting the country’s natural resources.

Contrary, perhaps, to the current misconception, the mining industry does care for the environment. In fact, current rules and regulations, such as those in Republic Act No. 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, ensure the strictest compliance with regard to environmental protection.

No mine is allowed to leave its project area in a worse state than when it was before entry. And it has been acknowledged that some of the most stringent laws and standards on environmental conservation, protection, and rehabilitation are found in the mining industry. 

Recently, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (PBBM) acknowledged the mining industry’s role in championing environmental stewardship during the 2023 Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award ceremony at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañang Palace. He lauded these firms that have shown commitment to responsible mining.

President Marcos, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, the author, and Louie Sarmiento.

He cited this event as a celebration of the mining firms’ commitment and responsibility.

“This ceremony is a celebration of your commitment and your responsibility,” the President said in his speech. “It is a tribute to those who see mining as a profound opportunity to uplift communities and ensure environmental sustainability for generations to come.” 

“These awardees have shown commendable support for our vision for the mining sector,” the President added. “You continue to invest in environmental technologies and adopt best practices that go even beyond compliance — from pioneering reforestation efforts to utilizing more sustainable extraction techniques.”

PBBM also highlighted the contributions of the awardees to their host and neighboring communities.

President Marcos shares a light moment with the author, Secretary Loyzaga and Executive Secretary Bersamin.

“Your meaningful contributions to the host and neighboring communities through education, healthcare, and livelihood programs are truly inspiring,” the President mentioned. “These initiatives demonstrate how we can unite the industry with the goals of social and environmental progress.”

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Assistant Secretary and concurrent MGB Director Michael V. Cabalda were on hand to assist the President with the awards.

The PMIEA continues to serve as a platform for recognizing companies that demonstrate best practices in environmental protection, safety, and community development. *

