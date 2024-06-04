Paco Magsaysay: RM’s grandson shares his own life lessons

Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay, founder of Carmen’s Best and head of Asian Vision Cable Holdings Inc.

Francisco “Paco” Delgado Magsaysay spent most of his growing up years in Houston, Texas, where his mom Isabel moved to join her second husband and Paco’s stepfather, Dr. Kenneth B. McCredie.

This did not stop Paco from missing his dad, former Sen. Ramon Magsaysay Jr., whose letters he looked forward to.

Right after graduating college from the University of St. Thomas in Houston with a major in marketing and a minor in philosophy, Paco returned to the Philippines in 1992 to help his father set up a telecommunications company and tap into national politics.

But eventually, his father led Paco to create one of the country’s most creative enterprises: Carmen’s Best ice cream, made from the surplus milk of the family’s dairy in Bay, Laguna. The ice cream, enjoyed even by Pope Francis on a return flight on Philippine Airlines from Manila to Rome, has been hailed countless times for its quality and impeccable standards.

With his father, former Sen. Ramon Magsaysay Jr.

“I just wanted to show the Filipino was capable of producing something that could stand on the world stage,” says Paco. With his father’s love and support, he did it.

Currently, Paco is back to running the family business, a cable TV and broadband internet business in the provinces of Batangas, Quezon and Zambales. He is still part of the board of Carmen’s Best, but no longer in management. When asked where he sees himself five years from now, his quick reply was, “I’ll still be working… on what, I just don’t know. All I know is, when you work on a project you absolutely love… that’s when magic happens! It’s not about the money, but the fulfillment.”

His 10 life lessons:

1. Honor your family. Your roots have made you the person you are today and linked you to the society at large.

2. Learn from others because we can’t possibly know everything. Their insights will prove valuable in helping make future crucial decisions.

3. Build meaningful relationships anchored by respect, acceptance and trust.

4. Ensure that honesty and integrity are the core values that influence all aspects of your life.

5. Devote yourself to your job, performing your absolute best, but try hard not to let it consume you. Life offers more to fulfill you.

With Metro Pacific Investments Corp chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. MPIC subsidiary Metro Pacific Agro Ventures now operates the Carmen’s Best Group.

6. At your workplace, make communication and collaboration the norm. The results will be enriching for all.

7. Respect people without bias or prejudice. The principle: treat others as you would want them to treat you.

8. Be open to opportunities, like startups in business. Don’t fear the risks, making mistakes and even failing. These are inevitable and provide valuable lessons.

9. In times of hardship and doubt, perseverance and faith will help you rise above your problems.

10. You have been blessed with so much, it’s time to help those who have not been as fortunate as you have been. Set up community or advocacy projects that will make a change. Don’t retire, SERVE.

