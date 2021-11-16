



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Newsmakers

                        
Abbygale Arenas de Leon: ‘The joy of finding myself again’

                        

                        
PEOPLE - Joanne Rae M. Ramirez - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Abbygale Arenas de Leon: â€˜The joy of finding myself againâ€™
Abbygale Arenas de Leon now, after 16 months of battling cancer.

                        

                           
(Continued from last Friday)



Former Binibining Pilipinas titleholder, a sought-after motivational speaker, a cherished wife and mother, Abbygale Arenas de Leon was the poster girl for the woman who had it all.



Under her roof were her “sun, moon and stars,” her children Irijah, 20, and Eli, five; and her “everything,” her husband, ace photographer, the Jun de Leon.



Then one day, out of the blue at the height of the COVID surge in 2020, the De Leon family felt like a careening truck had hit them, and their almost-perfect world almost crashed. Almost.



It all began with a seemingly innocuous “zit” on Abby’s left breast, which turned out to be malignant. She had an aggressive form of breast cancer, and each round of the 18 sessions of chemotherapy she needed had a six-figure price tag attached to it. Jun decided to sell the roof over their heads.



“Then God sent hundreds of angels our way, we didn’t need to sell our condo after all,” says Abby gratefully. She completed the 18 rounds of chemo, a mastectomy and 30 radiation sessions.



“Jun and Ijah took turns in shaving the hair off my head; I saw Jun’s tears but we just laughed through it. He wanted to shave his head to sympathize, but I said no, ‘Kalbo na nga ako tapos ikaw din magpapakalbo’.” (I’m already bald; you don’t have to go bald, too.)



“Jun and Ijah would take turns bringing me to the cancer center. We would plan on what to order and turn it into a picnic,” Abby recalls, finding joy in her family’s togetherness despite the pain.







Welcoming New Year 2021 with hope.







On the first day of the New Year, fireworks!



“We got the best news from Dr. Diana Cua. She said I was super-responsive to chemo because my tumor and lymph nodes turned out to be negative for cancer. On Jan. 2, 2021, I am cancer-free!”



But her battle wasn’t quite over yet. She had 30 sessions of radiation to conquer.



Just when she was just about to fall apart from her radiation sessions (Abby admitted, she, too, had that blank stare she once saw in other patients), she saw this note pinned on her door: “Three more sessions to go…”



That boosted this battle-weary warrior’s strength and will to fight.



“I started to have my energy back because the last few sessions were not as strong.  Thank God for my radiology team. Amazing people.”



After that, she had 10 more chemo sessions, which to her somehow felt just like a “formality.”



“Ten sessions to make (the cancer) not come back, fingers crossed and plenty of prayers,” says Abby.



On April 21, she stopped wearing hair covers and wigs. Life was slowly, but surely, returning back to normal.



On Sept. 6, 2021, Abby proudly “graduated” from all her cancer treatments. The doctors at the NKTI Cancer Center even held a poignant ceremony for her, giving her a certificate that cited her steadfastness throughout her battle. They called her an “exemplar.” It seemed like this former Binibining Pilipinas was getting a new crown and scepter as she stood proudly with her doctors. And though she once lost her hair, her eyebrows, and sometimes her strength, she never lost the will to live. She was still standing; head high, as regal as ever.



Abby was then made to ring a bell to celebrate the moment, and Jun says, “It was the most beautiful sound I have ever heard.”



“My body is never going to be the same, but I can make my body strong again. I’m learning how to handle my energy, and I’ve got my eyebrows and hair back! Nothing is gonna stop me now!” vows Abby.



Abby says she survived cancer because she had her eye fixed unwaveringly on the “prize.”



“I knew from the start that after cancer, we would have better family relationships, tighter friendships, and strengthened faith. I had my eyes on those prizes. But I got so much more,” Abby shares.



Prayer warriors stormed the heavens. Friends started sending her food daily to express their love and care, helping her regain weight.  And with their unconditional financial support, they helped her regain her life; her children, a mother; and her husband, a beloved wife.







Abby with sons Ijah and Eli.







In her cancer journey, Abby says she discovered “the joy of finding myself again.”



“I learned to be mindful and present in the moment. Before the pandemic, I used to run 20 training sessions per month, that’s usually full days with out-of-town and sometimes back-to-back speaking engagements. I was always on autopilot; I didn’t notice life passing me by. With cancer and the pandemic, I choose the jobs I accept. I’ve learned to pace my energy.  I’m enjoying my life at home. I take my time to shower, I watch several TV serials and enjoy them, I sit down and watch the clouds. Now, I don’t miss experiencing life as it happens.



“There are only two ways to identify things we need to have in our lives: essentials and non-essentials. Essentials are the beautiful experiences that are going be in our memory forever; everything else is non-essential. Spending time is an investment that can be deposited in the memory bank. Just in case I don’t get to see my children’s own family, I know that they both know, that dinner is not only for eating but it’s also the perfect time for knock-knock jokes, no matter how corny. They know that we can kiss and hug anytime of the day.”



For both Jun and Abby, her illness was a manifestation that “There is a God.”



“My final learning is that God loves each and every one of us so much and He will provide. I didn’t understand this before because my husband and I are both hardworking. During the time when we couldn’t even do much, He gave us miracles every day.”



(Abby may be reached through her email abbygalewilliamson1174@gmail.com)



(You may e-mail me at joanneraeramirez @yahoo.com. Follow me on Instagram @joanneraeramirez.)


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      ABBYGALE ARENAS DE LEON
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Securing the energy of a nation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Securing the energy of a nation


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Energy security is national security.

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jun & Abby de Leon: &lsquo;I married a warrior&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Jun & Abby de Leon: ‘I married a warrior’


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
No, that wasn’t the statuesque former beauty queen Abbygale Arenas describing her husband veteran photographer Jun de...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cream of the crop
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Cream of the crop


                              

                                                                  By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
That success is sweet is not a trite expression. Richie Cuna, fearless and fierce, faced the pandemic head-on and ventured...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The holiday menu of gallery by Chele
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
The holiday menu of gallery by Chele


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Gallery by Chele is a modern restaurant that serves cuisine inspired by the best local ingredients prepared by chefs Chele...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cocolife president & CEO Atty. Martin Loon: &lsquo;The grace of the office&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Cocolife president & CEO Atty. Martin Loon: ‘The grace of the office’


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Some of us seek to be transplanted in order to grow; others flourish where they are planted. In the case of lawyer Martin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Survival tips in the time of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Survival tips in the time of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Mons Romulo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
We salute our unsung heroes our doctors, nurses, and hospital staff for their bravery and perseverance throughout the ongoing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with