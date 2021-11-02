â€˜Let them know us by our plaid & blueâ€™

‘Let them know us by our plaid & blue’

(Part 2)

All hail…

Just those two words, the opening salvo of the Assumption School song, sing volumes to its alumnae. Even just the opening notes give you goosebumps, a “pride” pill that perks you up and mentally makes you hold your head up high when buffeted by life’s doubts and adversities — or simply when strolling down memory lane. The entire school song, which every AC girl knows by heart, is the anthem, the battle hymn, if you will, of the army in plaid.

Two weeks after this year’s virtual velada, the alumnae are still on a velada “high,” and having experienced that high in my own velada, I know the wellspring of that pride.

Why is school pride important?

“The first thing that comes to mind is that school pride fulfills one’s need to belong. When we belong to a group, in this case, ‘belonging’ to a school, we feel that we are part of something bigger and more important than us. When we feel we belong, we are happier, healthier, more driven and have a sense of meaning and purpose in life,” says Assumption College president Dr. Angela “Ola” Regala, who has a Phd in Counseling Psychology.

“Why? People are happy when they belong — belong to each other in their class in school, their batch, their school community. With school pride — school is ‘home’ and home is family,” adds Ola, who I am proud to say is my batch mate.

This year’s hosts, the silver jubilarians of AC high school class of 1996, chose the theme, “Back to BACics” to emphasize that, in these unprecedented times, we have to hark back to our foundation. “Fidelity to duty, love of simplicity.”

The pearls: (Top, back row) Krissy Dim-Jamora, Mitch Reyes-Avedillo and Trina Monsod. (Top, front row) Cecille Lorenzana-Romero, Ola Aumentado-Manansala and Sheila de Leon Cab-uhat. (Down, back row) Jackie Verano, Al de Leon, Jennie Verano and Dea Carcereny-Rubio. (Down, front row) Sochie Marquez-Edwards, Ivy Villarruz-Cuejilo and Maricel Joaquin-Sanvictores.

The highlight of the Assumption Convent’s “Old Girls’ Day” (the school’s time-honored term for a homecoming) is its velada. Velada comes from the word velar, because the musical that caps “Old Girls” Day is a sight to behold, rivaling any professional musical, with the various batches hiring choreographers and directors for that perfect chorus line.

This year’s velada, like last year’s, was virtual, but the hosts came up with an impressive show and an even more impressive attendance because more alumnae from around the world were able to participate.

Traditionally, the silvers give a donation to the Assumption Alumnae Association (AAA) for the various Assumption Mission schools, and this year was no exception.

***

In her speech, AAA president Dr. Clarissa Velayo shared that whenever she is in the AC San Lorenzo Village campus, she makes it a habit to walk around the classrooms.

“You get these mixed emotions seeing them like empty shells. Because really, if not for this pandemic, the students should be here. Because as you and I know there is nothing like experiencing Assumption. But I want to clarify — Assumption is not the campus or the buildings. We... all of us make up the Assumption.”

“We are, although slowly, joining the rest of the post-vaccination world… But we can’t move on without learning from this ongoing pandemic. For a while, everything was quiet, the environment was able to breathe again, families spent more time together, and our homes became our tiny Assumption schools and our churches as well. If anything, the pandemic reminded me of how fragile we really are, and that we need God and all our Assumption values to help us when we step out again. I know they say the school is only as good as the alumnae they produce, so I am proud to say that in all walks of life and fields of work, Assumption girls make that difference.”

In conclusion, referring to the plaid skirts and neckties students have worn from prep to high school and the blue skirts in the college, she said with much pride, “Let them know us by our plaid and blue.”

***

To mark its 40th year out of high school Class of ’81 Foundation (the “Rubies”), selected 20 students from the best of the poorest in Passi, Iloilo and enrolled them at the Assumption mission school thereto receive a two-year senior high school scholarship. Now you do the math — 20 students X two years.

“That equals 40 years of Assumption education! All our 20 scholars, graduated earlier this year with distinction, are now in college,” says Popsie Gamboa of the Class of ’81.

(From left) Aimee Manganaan-Cheng, Christmas de Leon-Abellanosa, Nini Honorio-Lacson, Annie San Gabriel, Claudine Santiago, Joy Espanola, Pauline Grau-Amoranto, Mako Trini-dad-Scott celebrating Jade Velada live in Los Angeles with Malu Gamboa-Lindo.

***

Aside from undertaking socio-civic projects, the members of the Class of ’86, the Jades, celebrated their jubilee, by writing a letter to their younger selves… wide-eyed and impressionable AC freshmen. In their letter, they shared, “some of the most important lessons that you will learn in AC and will carry in your hearts for the rest of your lives…”

1. Love your friends.

2. Value your teachers. (I was one of them, yehey!)

3. Cherish our nuns.

4. Listen, learn and stay strong.

5. Have fun.

“And plaid is what will bring you home, to the Assumption San Lorenzo campus every five years (virtually or not) to remember, to perform, and to celebrate the gift that is your Assumption education.”

