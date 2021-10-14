



































































 




   

   









Newsmakers

                        
Exploring deceit and contradiction in our daily lives

                        

                        
THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Exploring deceit and contradiction in our daily lives
Michael Jay Salcedo

                        

                           
J Studio recently presented a group show called “Duplicity,” an exploration of notions of deceit and contradiction in our daily lives, as painted by five artists from Davao.



The exhibit featured the works of Jeff Bangot and four young artists from the College of Fine Arts of the University of Mindanao, namely Art Bongawan, Dan Ivan Sepelagio, Michael Jay Salcedo and Paul Aman. These four up-and-coming artists were mentored by Bangot and Mindanao artist Kublai Milan.



Aman, who is fascinated with the concept of mortality, delves into bizarre imagery that is at the same time poetic. The repetitions and distortions are common in his oil-paint works, a constant reminder of what we are, and what we can be.







“My name is… Who am I” by Michael Jay Salcedo







Bongawan’s works are more about life experiences.  His approach to realism shows overlapping frames of imagery and his subjects could very well be anyone that we meet in our daily lives.



Salcedo, who already won an award in Vision Petron 2017, has a matter-of-fact approach to his art and uses a lot of shadow to present the light in his subjects. His works in this show are my personal favorites.



Sepelagio’s dabbles in pop surrealism and his works have been described as “cartoonish,” but I would say his approach is whimsical, having colors straight out from dreams of wonderland.



Bangot is currently an Arts and Design Visual Arts teacher at the Davao City National High School. He was awarded the Culture and Arts Award by the City Government of Davao in 2013.  He approaches this show on a dark note. The sharp contrasts portray duality and though his subjects can be perceived as obvious or mundane, his context can be thought-provoking.



The group show was curated by artist Richard Buxani. I know people are still cautious about attending art shows, so here are some of their works for you to see safely from your home!







“Embrace” by Art Bongawan







* * *



J Studio is located at 2241 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City. Call (0935) 537-6399 for inquiries.



