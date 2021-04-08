Popeyes is poppin everywhere!

^
My favorite Popeyes fried chicken

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - April 8, 2021 - 12:00am

Popeyes has just launched its first store of the year and it opened with a poppin’ celebration. It seems that they have been opening branches even with this pandemic, a sign that people can’t get enough of Popeyes (like me)!

The year 2021 is off to a good start for Popeyes Philippines as the Southern-inspired restaurant continues to expand, with its newest branch located on the second floor, Main Mall of Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Popeyes held a weeklong festivity for foodies in the South that included games and lots of freebies. The celebration kicked off with Popeyes giving away one-year, six-month, and three-month supplies of America’s Famous Fried Chicken to three early-bird guests on the day of its grand opening!  Sadly, I was late!

From left, Popeyes Philippines COO Rami Chahwan, operations manager Yomo Salazar and multi-unit manager Jeffrey Leoncio

The newly opened branch gave away Popeyes’ favorites, namely Chicken Tenders, Cajun Fries, and Honey Heart Biscuits for free to the first 50 guests daily during that whole week. But the biggest surprise of them all was when Popeyes had a raffle draw wherein lucky diners who bought a Popeyes Festival Mall Opening Ticket won a Popeyes Gift Certificate worth P10,000!

The opening of Popeyes in Festival Mall is truly great news for residents in the area, as it gives them access to irresistibly tasty favorites such as the light, buttery, and flaky Honey Biscuits, the meaty and cheesy Popeyes Spaghetti, the crispy Cajun Fries, the Chicken French Quarter, that super-yummy Spicy Chicken Sandwich and, of course, America’s Famous Fried Chicken! Celebrities like Alexa Ilacad, Rabiya Mateo, Teejay Marquez, and Marco Gumabao dropped by the new store to join in the fun and enjoy their delicious fried chicken.

To ensure the wellbeing of the customers, health measures and safety protocols are strictly implemented in the store.

Now I, as the biggest Popeyes fried chicken fan, am still patiently (and sadly) awaiting their opening a branch in the San Juan area, near my home.  Soon, please!

Alexa Ilacad

The famous biscuits of Popeyes
Marco Gumabao
Rabiya Mateo
Teejay Marquez
POPEYES
