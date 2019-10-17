WATCH: GenSan mall catches fire after quake
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines— Firefighters finally put out the massive fire that hit a mall in General Santos City after an earthquake on Wednesday.

According to General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera, the Bureau of Fire Protection declared “fire out” at the Gaisano Mall around 1 p.m.

It took 18 hours for the BFP and fire volunteers to put out the flames in Gaisano Mall, ignited by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

The quake’s epicenter was recorded North Cotabato but it jolted several parts of Mindanao. General Santos City felt the tremor at Intensity IV (Moderately Strong).

The BFP reportedly declared a General Alarm after the blaze reached the second and third floors of the mall.

On behalf of the city of General Santos, Rivera thanked firefighters from BFP and other rescue and fire volunteers from private companies, nearby cities and municipalities for their dedication and heroism.

“This act of kindness and friendship amidst this recent tragedy will be forever remembered by Gensan and its constituents,” the mayor said.

The mayor took the powerful quake as a reminder to improve the city's disaster preparedness and resiliency against natural and man-made calamities.

“Rest assured that the local government unit of General Santos City, together with its partner agencies, is doing its best to address these issues,” Rivera said.

“We are also encouraging business establishments to improve and update their building plans to ensure its structural integrity and stability, and strengthen their disaster preparedness plans for the safety and security of their personnel,” he added.

EARTHQUAKE FIRE MINDANAO EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: GenSan mall catches fire after quake
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Firefighters finally put out the massive fire that hit a mall in General Santos City after an earthquake on Wednesday.
News Videos
1 day ago
Nicaragua: Cultivators of favorite hot beverage in crisis
1 day ago
Coffee growers in Nicaragua recount how they suffer from the brunt of climate change and lack of finance, among others.
News Videos
2 days ago
WATCH: Most escalators at MRT-3 stations now working
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation Metro Rail Transit-3 on Tuesday showed a video of the escalator at Magallanes Station.
News Videos
2 days ago
Property investors turn to Southeast Asia amid Hong Kong unrest
By Sam Reeves,Catherine Lai | 2 days ago
From luxury Singapore apartments to Malaysian seafront condos, Hong Kong investors are shifting cash into Southeast Asian...
News Videos
2 days ago
WATCH: David Beckham attends football clinic in the Philippines
2 days ago
Football star David Beckham is in Manila as global ambassador of the insurance company AIA Group. He attended a football clinic...
News Videos
4 days ago
'From Dracula to Buffy': Resurrecting history's onscreen vampires
4 days ago
Far from a recent feature of teen dramas, vampires have haunted the silver screen since the dawn of moving pictures.
News Videos
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with