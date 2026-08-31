Suzuki, Hernandez lead Philippine bid to end long Nomura Cup wait

MANILA, Philippines — Shinichi Suzuki and Jet Hernandez, who split the national junior titles recently, lead a determined Philippine team seeking to end the country’s long wait for a breakthrough in the Nomura Cup Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship, which gets under way Tuesday at Bayhood No. 9 International Golf Club in China.

The Filipinos got their first look at the challenging layout during Monday’s practice round and came away encouraged, believing the course could suit a team that has no shortage of confidence.

“The course is pretty challenging, but it will be a fun one,” said Suzuki, who won the Match Play Championship before leading the North squad to a dominating repeat victory over the South in the ICTSI Junior PGT Elite Finals.

“I like our chances this week because anyone (on the team) can play well on this course.”

Suzuki, Hernandez and Rolando Bregente make up the Philippine trio, which hopes to produce the country’s first title in the prestigious biennial event.

The Philippines has yet to reach the top of the podium in its long history in the competition, with its only runner-up finishes coming in 1971 and 1977.

The country hosted the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship at Manila Southwoods in 2022 but struggled to a finish outside the Top 10. Vietnam, meanwhile, defied the odds two years later, riding home-course advantage to victory with a three-man squad in 2024.

This time, however, the Filipinos believe they have the game — and the mindset — to make a serious run at the championship.

“We just have to give it our best and let God do His will,” said Suzuki.

Hernandez, 21, is likewise confident after capturing the Stroke Play Championship at Pradera Verde, but knows execution will be critical on a course where the greens could prove particularly demanding.

“I think if we commit to our targets and (are able to) fire at the right spots, we’ll be fine,” said Hernandez. “The greens are a little tricky, but we will get used to it as the week goes on.”

Bregente, meanwhile, sees the demanding layout as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

“We have a pretty good chance because the course is tough and I have good teammates,” he said. “But seriously, it’s us against the course, and it’s a formidable challenger. But we like our chances.”

With the course expected to test both shot-making and patience, the Philippines knows it will need contributions from all three players throughout the championship.

And after years of near-misses and disappointing finishes, Suzuki, Hernandez and Bregente are eager to seize the opportunity.