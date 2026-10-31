Time Well Spent

Be very careful, then, how you live . . . making the most of every opportunity. — Ephesians 5:15-16

On March 14, 2019, NASA rockets ignited, catapulting astronaut Christina Koch toward the International Space Station. Koch wouldn’t return to Earth for 328 days, giving her the record for the longest continuous space flight by a woman. Every day, living roughly 254 miles above the Earth, a screen kept track of the astronaut’s time in five-minute increments. She had a myriad of daily tasks to complete (from meals to experiments), and—hour after hour—a red line inched along the display, constantly showing whether Koch was ahead or behind schedule. Not a moment to waste.

While certainly not recommending anything so intrusive as a red line ruling over our life, the apostle Paul did encourage us to carefully use our precious, limited resource of time. “Be very careful then, how you live,” he wrote, “not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15-16). God’s wisdom instructs us to fill our days with intention and care, employing them to practice obedience to Him, to love our neighbor, and to participate in Jesus’ ongoing redemption in the world. Sadly, it’s entirely possible to ignore wisdom’s instruction and instead use our time foolishly (v. 17), frittering away our years in selfish or destructive pursuits.

The point isn’t to obsessively fret about time but simply to follow God in obedience and trust. He will help us make the most of our days. — Winn Collier

What does time mean to you? How can you make the most of your time today?

Dear God, please help me make the most of my time.