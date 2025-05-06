^

Daily Bread

Thankful Hearts

The Philippine Star
May 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Thankful Hearts

Has no one returned to give praise to God except this foreigner? — Luke 17:18

Hansle Parchment was in a predicament. He caught the bus to the wrong place for his semifinal in the Tokyo Olympics and was left stranded with little hope of getting to the stadium on time. But thankfully he met Trijana Stojkovic, a volunteer helping out at the games. She gave him some money to take a taxi. Parchment made it to the semifinal on time and eventually clinched the gold medal in the 110-meter hurdle. Later, he went back to find Stojkovic and thanked her for her kindness.

In Luke 17, we read of the Samaritan leper who came back to thank Jesus for healing him (vv. 15–16). Jesus had entered a village where He met ten lepers. All of them asked Jesus for healing, and all of them experienced His grace and power. Ten were happy that they’d been healed, but only one returned to express his gratitude. He “came back, praising God in a loud voice. He threw himself at Jesus’ feet and thanked him” (vv. 15–16).

Every day, we experience God’s blessings in multiple ways. It could be as dramatic as an answered prayer to an extended time of suffering or receiving timely help from a stranger. Sometimes, His blessings can come in ordinary ways too, such as good weather to accomplish an outdoor task. Like the Samaritan leper, let’s remember to thank God for His kindness toward us. — Poh Fang Chia

 

 

What can you thank God for today? How can you cultivate a heart of gratitude?

Dear God, You’ve been so good to me. I give thanks to You today for __________________________.

DAILY BREAD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Seeds of Faith
5 days ago

Seeds of Faith

5 days ago
Last spring, the night before our lawn was to be aerated, a violent windstorm blew the seeds off our maple tree in one fell...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Wagging Tails and Tongues
6 days ago

Wagging Tails and Tongues

6 days ago
The words of a gossip are like choice morsels. — Proverbs 18:8
Daily Bread
fbtw
Always Trustworthy
7 days ago

Always Trustworthy

7 days ago
The Lord is trustworthy in all he promises. — Psalm 145:13
Daily Bread
fbtw
Laughing Out Loud
8 days ago

Laughing Out Loud

8 days ago
God has brought me laughter, and everyone who hears about this will laugh with me. — Genesis 21:6
Daily Bread
fbtw
Watering The Weeds
9 days ago

Watering The Weeds

9 days ago
So I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. — Galatians 5:16
Daily Bread
fbtw
Strong and Good
10 days ago

Strong and Good

10 days ago
The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. — Psalm 118:22
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with