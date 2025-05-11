^

Daily Bread

God Sees, Understands, and Cares

The Philippine Star
May 11, 2025 | 12:00am
God Sees, Understands, and Cares

Great is our Lord and mighty in power; his understanding has no limit. Psalm 147:5

Sometimes, living with chronic pain and fatigue leads to being isolated at home and feeling alone. I’ve often felt unseen by God and others. During an early morning prayer-walk with my service dog, I struggled with these feelings. I noticed a hot-air balloon in the distance. The people in its basket could enjoy a bird’s-eye view of our quiet neighborhood, but they couldn’t really see me. As I continued walking past my neighbors’ houses, I sighed. How many people behind those closed doors feel unseen and insignificant? As I finished my walk, I asked God to give me opportunities to let my neighbors know that I see them and care for them, and so does He.

God determined the exact number of stars that He spoke into existence. He identified each star with a name (Psalm 147:4), an intimate act that demonstrates His attention to the smallest details. His strength—insight, discernment, and knowledge—have “no limit” in the past, present, or future (v. 5).

God hears each desperate cry and sees each silent tear as clearly as He notices each sigh of contentment and belly laugh. He sees when we’re stumbling and when we’re standing in triumph. He understands our deepest fears, our innermost thoughts, and our wildest dreams. He knows where we’ve been and where we’re going. As God helps us see, hear, and love our neighbors, we can trust Him to see, understand, and care for us. Xochitl Dixon

 

 

How have your neighbors loved you? How can you love others today?

God, please help me see, hear, and love others in practical ways.

GOD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Thankful Hearts
5 days ago

Thankful Hearts

5 days ago
Has no one returned to give praise to God except this foreigner? — Luke 17:18
Daily Bread
fbtw
Grace and Change
6 days ago

Grace and Change

6 days ago
Moses was afraid and thought, “What I did must have become known.” — Exodus 2:14
Daily Bread
fbtw
Operating with Prayer
7 days ago

Operating with Prayer

7 days ago
Jehoshaphat resolved to inquire of the Lord. — 2 Chronicles 20:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Tired Tents
8 days ago

Tired Tents

8 days ago
While we are in this tent, we groan and are burdened. — 2 Corinthians 5:4
Daily Bread
fbtw
Life Everlasting
9 days ago

Life Everlasting

9 days ago
Now this is eternal life: that they know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom you have sent. John 17:3
Daily Bread
fbtw
Seeds of Faith
10 days ago

Seeds of Faith

10 days ago
Last spring, the night before our lawn was to be aerated, a violent windstorm blew the seeds off our maple tree in one fell...
Daily Bread
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with