‘Don’t little me’

Today’s title is a play of words on what is a growing concern. For the grammar police, yes, it should be “don’t belittle me,” but “don’t little me” sounds better in translating the meaning and context of “huwag niyo akong maliitin.”

Filipinos and netizens are worried with the quality and the output of many senators and government officials. Some continue to wish and pray for them to deliver on the work expected or the campaign promises they made. The less kind are quick to declare that “the Senate has turned into a circus taken over by clowns, convicts and ex-cons, and performance artists doing invisibility tricks.”

Not even the law on cyberlibel has stopped the attacks and criticism as netizens slyly use humor and “allegedly,” the very words of unnamed targets. A recent post that caught my attention was the statement “huwag niyo akong maliitin,” a reference to a senator or senators being “cancelled,” maligned or dismissed as a non-performer and sorely lacking the minimum skills required from legislators.

The Tagalog quote is a common pushback used when people belittle us or “small” us. It is a statement of indignation bordering on a threat or contempt. The problem with that sort of reaction is it will either escalate matters or work us into a corner if we fail to prove critics wrong. From there you degenerate to the level where you ignore what could be true, become indifferent and eventually become “manhid” or numb and dumb.

You don’t have to be a senator, congressman or Cabinet member to be targeted and belittled. Comparison and criticism is prevalent in the Philippines, even in family units. In a country where the average height outside Metro Manila is likely to be 4’-11”, where poverty and poor education is prevalent, there are millions of incidents of “minamaliit.”

You can come from a good family but not good enough for someone’s daughter, you could graduate from the University of the Philippines but still be “smalled” as a fresh graduate or not having the technical expertise for a certain job. You may have sinned and repented and paid the price but that will never be enough. I know all that from personal experience. You could be president of the Philippines but the same goes for you, former presidents learned that in office.

Whatever you do, don’t walk away or choose to be numb and dumb. A pushback is sometimes necessary, but experience teaches us that reflecting and meditating on the comment, situation and character of the source helps to determine if there is something you really need to fix, could benefit you or if the comment is “politically motivated.” If there is no malice and meant only for good, then listen and consider.

As you reflect, recognize and respect who you are, what you have accomplished and survived. Honor that, and others will. Dishonor that and people will throw it at your face. We all have to go through grade levels, ranks, etc. Respect your achievement, don’t use it to minimize or “small” or belittle yourself because of what others say.

Use it as a measurement or reference on how much more you can accomplish or how far you can go. Whatever you do, do it with confidence or at least pretend. Confidence does not come from educational attainment or titles. Confidence comes from character.

Motivational speakers love to say: “You are enough!” But there are some responsibilities and jobs that require more, and you cannot simply “come as you are,” therefore add some more to your competency or capability the same way you would use accessories when you dress up for life. Learn, be tutored or surround yourself with people who can speak to you without fear.

Hard work and extra hours always pay dividends, create winners and earn real respect from real winners. There’s Michael Jordan, the Black Mamba himself Kobe Bryant. Even ordinary guys accomplish as much. I know someone who was given an assignment to produce a series of video anniversary materials for a big company although he had no knowledge whatsoever.

He asked who among the employees worked in the studio, put together a team, worked almost 24-7 for one week, bought everyone on the team all the pizza and take-out they wanted and plodded along. By the fourth day, word got around that the guy had not gone home and was determined to do a good job. On day five there were already volunteers offering to help, making suggestions and encouraging the team.

You can be the smartest of clowns, but you are still a clown, so find a better crowd. In the book of Proverbs there are so many reminders not to be in the company of evil doers, to avoid foolish people, etc. Executive coaches will tell you that your income level or wealth will generally be nearest to your five closest friends. Then there is the saying, “Birds of a feather flock together,”

I suppose we all need to ask God and then decide where it is and what it is we want to be; a statesman, a “Kuya” to all, a successful businessperson, or a good parent or spouse. Then as we honor our accomplishments, we must also recognize our limitations. Then surround yourself with the right team, mentors, coach or friend.

Finally, “trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight (Proverbs 35: 6).”

E-mail: [email protected]